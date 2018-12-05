Syrian Army Neutralizes Over 20 Daesh Terrorists East of Homs - Reports

According to the Ikhbariya broadcaster, the military ambushed the terrorists between Bir al Halba and Bir as Safania.
In November, a bomb detonated in a bus in the Syrian city of Homs, leaving reportedly at least eight people injured.
Syria has been engulfed in an armed conflict since 2011. In late 2017, the victory over the Daesh terrorist group was declared in Syria and Iraq, with some territories of the two countries still being cleared of terrorists with the assistance of the Russian forces. The main efforts in Syria are currently focused on political settlement and post-war reconstruction of the country.
The regional governor Talal Barazisaid said earlier that terrorists inflicted at least $2 billion in damages in the Syrian province of Homs, stressing that Homs was returning to normal life, as it was in 2010 before the crisis.
Daesh (ISIL/ISIS/Islamic State), a terrorist group banned in Russia and a number of other countries.
