Iran’s Supreme Leader Appoints New Commander for Revolutionary Guards - Reports

Recently, the Revolutionary Guards Corps has been designated as a terrorist organisation by the United States.

"The Supreme Leader has appointed Brigadier General Hossein Salami as the new commander-in-chief of the Guards, who will replace Mohammad Ali Jafari," state TV reported.

READ MORE: US Officially Designates Iran's Revolutionary Guards as Terrorist Group

The report did not provide a reason for the appointment.

The IRGC is in charge of Iran’s ballistic missile and nuclear programs.

Previously, Tehran warned that it has missiles with a range of up to 2,000 km (1,242 miles), which means that Israel and U.S. military bases in the region are within its reach.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW