Register
18:28 GMT +314 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Iranian Foreign Ministry

    Iran Summons French Envoy Over Tweet on Sanctions Re-imposition - Reports

    © Sputnik / Andrey Stenin
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    1132

    The summoning came in light of a recent tweet by the French ambassador to the US, who stated that sanctions, lifted under JCPOA, could be re-imposed once the deal expires.

    France's Ambassador to Iran Philippe Thiebaud was summoned to the country's Foreign Ministry on 14 April over recent statements by his colleague in the US regarding the possible reintroduction of sanctions against the Islamic Republic, ISNA news agency reported. The ministry has called the statements "unacceptable", accusing the ambassador of an "open violation" of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

    French President Emmanuel Macron, second left, speaks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, center, and British Prime Minister Theresa May, right, during a round table meeting at an EU summit in Brussels on Thursday, June 22, 2017
    © AP Photo / Geert Vanden Wijngaert
    Germany, France, UK Create EU Tool for Trade With Iran Despite US Sanctions

    The French ambassador to the US, Gerard Araud, reportedly tweeted that the sanctions regime against Iran, previously lifted by the JCPOA, could be re-imposed once the accord expires in 2025. He argued that since Russia is supplying Tehran with enriched uranium, the latter won't really need to have its own massive enrichment operation after the end of the agreement.

    The JCPOA, also known as the Iran Nuclear deal, was struck in 2015 by Iran, the United States, Russia, France, China, the UK, Germany, and the EU. In line with its provisions, Tehran severely limited its enrichment capacities and opened its sites to invasive inspections by the IAEA in exchange for international sanctions against the country being lifted.

    READ MORE: France Urges Iran to Stop Missile Activities Related to Nuclear Weapons

    The accord's existence was put into question after the US announced its withdrawal from the deal on 8 May 2018. Washington has re-introduced sanctions against several sectors of Iran's economy, including its oil and banking industries. The remaining signatories have slammed the US decision and vowed to make every effort to salvage the deal. Despite this, Tehran has recently been critical of the EU's attempts to ensure the agreement's fulfilment.

    Related:

    Beijing Hopes Iran Nuclear Deal to Be Preserved After Zarif's Resignation
    JCPOA Doomed? US Could Use All Tools to Push EU Out of Iran Nuclear Deal - Prof
    EU Remains Committed to Iran Nuclear Deal Amid US Sanctions - Spokesman
    UK Foreign Minister Hunt to Make First Visit to Iran to Discuss Nuclear Deal
    Iran Stays in Nuclear Deal, But Different Scenarios Could Be Considered - Envoy
    Tags:
    Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), France, Iran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 6 April - 12 April
    This Week in Pictures: 6 April - 12 April
    Assange Arrest: The Aftermath
    Assange Arrest: The Aftermath
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse