Register
14:06 GMT +308 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    The president of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan during the trilateral meeting between Turkey, Russia and Iran

    Turkey 'Ready' for New Military Operation in Syria – Erdogan

    © Sputnik/ Sergei Guneev
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 10

    Earlier, the Turkish president warned that Ankara planned to "resolve" the "Syrian issue on the field," rather than the negotiating table, after the March 31 elections.

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he intends to discuss the possibility of a new Turkish military operation in Syria with Russian President Vladimir Putin during his visit to Moscow on Monday.

    "Our preparations at the border are completed. Everything is ready for the operation. We can start it at any moment. I will discuss this and other issues during the visit to Moscow," Erdogan said, speaking to reporters before getting on his plane to fly to the Russian capital.

    Erdogan's comments follow on his earlier remarks about Turkish preparedness to launch an 'anti-terrorist' operation east of the Euphrates river, and in Syria's Manbij, against the US-backed Syrian Kurdish self-defence forces, whom Ankara classifies as a terrorist group. Erdogan previously said that the military had decided to postpone the operation following a telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump in mid-December, after which Trump made the decision to withdraw US troops from Syria.

    Some 150 US Troops Arrive in Northeastern Syria - Kurdish Security Source
    © AFP 2019 / AHMAD AL-RUBAYE
    US Media Allege DoD Considering Keeping 1,000 Troops in Syria, Pentagon Denies Reports
    Late last month, Erdogan said Ankara intends to see "the resolution of the Syrian issue on the field, not at the table, if possible." The president's comments were followed up by an inspection of Turkish forces stationed near the Syrian border in Turkey's southeastern province of Sanliurfa by the defence minister and the chief of general staff.

    Ankara launched a military operation into northern Syria in January 2018, with the operation, codenamed 'Olive Branch', targeting Syrian Kurdish forces in the northwestern Syrian city of Afrin. Turkey considers the US-backed Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) to be an affiliate of the Turkey-based Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which Ankara considers to be a terrorist organisation. 

    Secretary of State Mike Pompeo answers a question during a news conference on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at the Department of State in Washington
    © AP Photo / Sait Serkan Gurbuz
    Pompeo to Turkey: Unilateral Military Action in Syria Will Result in 'Devastating' Consequences
    The Syrian government has condemned both US and Turkish interference in the country's internal affairs, and has urged both countries to refrain from operations on Syrian sovereign territory. Russia, meanwhile, has urged any talks on a possible anti-terrorist buffer zone along the Syrian-Turkish border to account for both countries' interests.

    In addition to Syria, Putin and Erdogan will discuss issues of regional cooperation, economic cooperation, visa-free travel, and other bilateral, regional and global issues.

    Related:

    Pompeo to Turkey: Military Action in Syria Will Have 'Devastating' Consequences
    Turkey Opens New 'Olive Branch' Checkpoint on Border With Syria - Reports
    US Briefs Turkey on Plans to Withdraw Troops From Syria by Summer - Reports
    Erdogan: Only Turkey Could Control Future Buffer Zone in Northern Syria
    Tags:
    readiness, military operation, Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), Vladimir Putin, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Russia, Syria, Turkey
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 30 March - 5 April
    This Week in Pictures: 30 March - 5 April
    Holy (No) Guacamole?!
    Holy (No) Guacamole?!
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse