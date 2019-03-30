New Operation in Syria Possible After Sunday's Turkish Local Elections - Erdogan

ANKARA (Sputnik) – After the 31 March municipal elections in Turkey, Ankara intends to solve the Syrian issue "on the field," and not at the negotiating table, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday, commenting on the possibility of a new operation against Kurdish militants in northern Syria.

"Our first step after the elections will be the resolution of the Syrian issue on the field, not at the table, if possible. On Monday, we will move on with renewed vigour," Erdogan said in Istanbul, as aired by the Turkish NTV channel.

Ankara insists that Kurdish militias operating in the north of Syria pose a threat to Turkey's security.

Last December, Erdogan announced that Ankara was ready to launch another offensive against the Kurdish militia, in then Kurdish-controlled Manbij. Their previous military operation dubbed the Olive Branch was launched in January 2018 in the northwestern Syrian city of Afrin against the US-backed Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG). Turkey sees it as an affiliate of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which is considered a terrorist organization by Ankara.

However, the Turkish leader later said that the operation had been postponed following his phone conversation with US President Donald Trump, who announced the withdrawal of US troops from Syria after the call.

