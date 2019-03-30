Turkey Strikes Massive Blow on PKK Positions in Northern Iraq - Defence Ministry

ANKARA (Sputnik) - The Turkish Air Force delivered a massive strike on positions of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in northern Iraq on Saturday, the Turkish Defence Ministry said.

"As part of operation Pence, on March 30, the Turkish Air Force attacked headquarters, shelters and bunkers of the PKK terrorist group in Qandil district in northern Iraq, where there were terrorist leaders, who were prepared attacks against border units of the Turkish Armed Forces," the statement said.

© REUTERS / Sertac Kayar

The Turkish forces are involved in raids against the PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Ankara, across the country and in northern Iraq since the early 1980s. In 2013, the PKK and Ankara signed a ceasefire agreement; however, it collapsed just two years later over a number of terror attacks allegedly committed by the PKK militants.

Turkish security forces regularly carry out anti-PKK raids across the country, conducting airstrikes against the group in northern Iraq as well.

According to Turkish authorities, over 10,000 PKK members have died in the fighting since 2015.