Turkey Strikes Massive Blow on PKK Positions in Northern Iraq - Defence Ministry

"As part of operation Pence, on March 30, the Turkish Air Force attacked headquarters, shelters and bunkers of the PKK terrorist group in Qandil district in northern Iraq, where there were terrorist leaders, who were prepared attacks against border units of the Turkish Armed Forces," the statement said.
Turkish security forces regularly carry out anti-PKK raids across the country, conducting airstrikes against the group in northern Iraq as well.
According to Turkish authorities, over 10,000 PKK members have died in the fighting since 2015.
