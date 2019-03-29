Violence in Syria's Idlib Displace 90,000 People in February, March - UN

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - Some 90,000 people have been displaced in the recent two months as the escalation of violence in northwest Syria continues, the UN Office of the Spokesperson said in a press release on Thursday.

"The recent surge in violence on the frontlines of northern Hama, southern Idleb and western Aleppo has already displaced nearly 90,000 people in February and March", the release said. "Civilian life in Idlib and northern Hama has been and continues to be significantly impacted due to the worsening security situation".

One woman was killed and a number of civilians injured after an artillery attack in the town of Tahtaya in Idlib province on Wednesday, according to the United Nations.

The release said the United Nations is reiterating its call on all parties in Syria to halt violence and comply with the obligations under international law to protect civilians in conflict zones.

In September 2018, ceasefire guarantors Russia and Turkey agreed to set up in Idlib a 9-12-mile deep demilitarized zone, which would be cleared of heavy weapons and militants.

However, despite progress in the withdrawal of weapons and fighters from the area, remaining militants regularly commit ceasefire violations by shelling nearby provinces. The Idlib de-escalation zone now remains the last major stronghold of terrorists and armed rebels in Syria.

Russia, which has actively assisted the Syrian government throughout the conflict, is currently assisting Damascus with the postwar reconstruction of Syria and the repatriation of refugees. The Russian military has notably helped Syrian engineering units in their mine-clearance efforts and has delivered tonnes of food to local residents via humanitarian operations.