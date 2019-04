MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Three people were killed and another nine civilians were wounded as a result of rocket shelling that targeted residential neighbourhoods in Syria's western Hama province on Sunday, local media reported.

The attack hit the city of Masyaf, which was shelled by terrorists from the neighboring Idlib province as well as from Hama itself, the Syrian Arab News Agency reported.

The Syrian forces returned fire, causing heavy casualties among the terrorists and damaging their military equipment, the news agency added.

Despite the fact that most of the heavy fighting in Syria is now over, terrorists still regularly shell settlements in violation of the agreement on de-escalation zones, brokered by Iran, Russia and Turkey.