Almost 1,000 Refugees Left Syria's Rukban Camp on 4 April - Russian Military

"On 4 April, 985 civilians left the Rukban refugee camp through the Jeleb checkpoint. They were transported to temporary residence sites in the city of Homs", Kupchishin said at a daily briefing.
The general stressed that the refugees were provided with all necessary assistance, including the provision of food and temporary accommodation.
The Russian military also set up a humanitarian corridor and the Jleb mobile checkpoint in order to prevent a humanitarian disaster in the Rukban refugee camp, Kupchishin stated.
