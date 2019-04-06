Register
01:33 GMT +306 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Iranian Revolutionary Guard members arrive for a ceremony celebrating the 40th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution, at the Azadi, or Freedom, Square, in Tehran, Iran, Monday, Feb. 11, 2019.

    US to Declare Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps a Terrorist Group - Report

    © AP Photo / Vahid Salemi
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    2716

    The Trump administration is reportedly preparing to designate Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) a foreign terrorist organization (FTO), the Wall Street Journal reported Friday, citing sources in the administration.

    The move could be announced as early as Monday, April 8, according to WSJ. If carried out, it will mark the first time another country's military has been branded as a terrorist group. Reuters reports that three sources close to the matter confirmed the WSJ account to them.

    The IRGC is already under US sanction: the Department of Treasury imposed sanctions on the military organization in October 2017 under a 9/11-era executive order issued during the George W. Bush administration.

    Iranian Revolutionary Guards members
    © AP Photo / Vahid Salemi
    Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps Eliminate Terrorist Cell in Country's Northwest

    "The IRGC has played a central role to Iran becoming the world's foremost state sponsor of terror. Iran's pursuit of power comes at the cost of regional stability, and Treasury will continue using its authorities to disrupt the IRGC's destructive activities," Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin said at the time.

    "We are designating the IRGC for providing support to the IRGC-QF, the key Iranian entity enabling Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's relentless campaign of brutal violence against his own people, as well as the lethal activities of Hizballah, Hamas, and other terrorist groups. We urge the private sector to recognize that the IRGC permeates much of the Iranian economy, and those who transact with IRGC-controlled companies do so at great risk."

    Per the US Department of State, designating a group as an FTO plays a "critical role in our fight against terrorism and are an effective means of curtailing support for terrorist activities and pressuring groups to get out of the terrorism business." The most recent group to be added to the list is the militant jihadist organization Jama'at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin. It was added on September 6, 2018.

    The decision to designate a group as a terrorist organization is done in consultation between the Secretary of State, US Attorney General and the Secretary of the Treasury. Once the decision is agreed to by the trio, Congress is notified and given seven days to review the move. After the seven-day waiting period comes to a close, and lawmakers do not block the decision, notice of the designation is published in the Federal Registrar and goes into effect.

    Damaged vehicles are seen after a flash flooding in Shiraz, Iran, March 26, 2019
    © REUTERS / Tasnim News Agency
    'Economic TERRORISM': Iran Blasts US Over Blocked Aid Amid Unprecedented Floods

    Relations between the US and Iran in recent months hit a new level of intensity after the Trump administration pulled out of the Joint Comprehensive Plane of Action (JCPOA) in May 2018, triggering the reactivation of a series of sanctions that had previously been imposed on the Middle Eastern country. A senior Trump official indicated this week that the administration was considering the possibility of introducing additional sanctions in the upcoming month.

    Related:

    US Claims Iran Behind Killings of Hundreds of US Troops in Iraq
    US Considers Introducing Additional Sanctions on Iran in May – Reports
    US to Continue Maximum Pressure on Iran Until Tehran Changes Behavior - Bolton
    US Places Additional Pressure on Iran, Vows 'Maximum Pressure' on Venezuela
    Ten Dead From Drinking Impure Alcohol in Iran, More Fatalities Expected
    Tags:
    Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, sanctions, Iran, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 30 March - 5 April
    This Week in Pictures: 30 March - 5 April
    Holy (No) Guacamole?!
    Holy (No) Guacamole?!
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse