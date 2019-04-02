Register
12:59 GMT +302 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Damaged vehicles are seen after a flash flooding in Shiraz, Iran, March 26, 2019

    'Economic TERRORISM': Iran Blasts US Over Blocked Aid Amid Unprecedented Floods

    © REUTERS / Tasnim News Agency
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 31

    Iran has been battling its worst flooding in decades, with heavy rain and flash floods killing over 40 people and causing hundreds of millions of dollars in damage to infrastructure and agriculture, destroying up to 25,000 homes.

    Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has lashed out at the Trump administration's vow to bring "maximum pressure" to bear against his country, tweeting that the move led to the "flouting" of UN Security Council Resolution 2231 on the Iranian nuclear agreement and hindered the provision of aid to communities suffering from flooding.

    US policy has only led to "impeding aid efforts by #IranianRedCrescent to all communities devastated by unprecedented floods" facing Iran, Zarif wrote. "Blocked equipment includes relief choppers: This isn't just economic warfare; it's economic TERRORISM," the foreign minister added.

    Zarif's remarks come on the heels of new emergency alerts and travel advisories by Iranian authorities, with flooding said to have affected at least 23 of Iran's 31 provinces, according to a report by the Iranian Red Crescent Society.

    This Nov. 17, 2007, file photo, shows a portion of the Tehran oil refinery, in Tehran, Iran
    © AP Photo / Vahid Salemi, File
    US Considers Introducing Additional Sanctions on Iran in May – Reports
    On Monday, a senior White House official said that the US was considering applying additional sanctions against Iran in time for the first anniversary of the US withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal in May 2018.

    Zarif's sentiments were echoed by other social media users, who suggested US behaviour amid the flooding was "shameful."

    Others attacked Trump on Twitter after the president tweeted that his administration has "succeeded in dramatically raising the costs to Iran for its sinister behaviour," with one user saying only a "morally weak" person could "celebrate that life is made more difficult for over 80 million people due to illegal and politically motivated sanctions."

    US National Security Advisor John Bolton
    © AP Photo/ Andrew Harnik
    US to Continue Maximum Pressure on Iran Until Tehran Changes Behavior - Bolton
    Iran-US relations have been poor for decades, with the two powers having no formal diplomatic ties since shortly after the 1979 Iranian Revolution which toppled the pro-US Shah regime. Relations improved somewhat after Iran, the US, Russia, China and several European states signed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action nuclear deal in 2015, which provided Tehran with sanctions relief in exchange for a halt to its nuclear weapons program.

    Relations collapsed to new lows in May 2018, however, after President Trump unilaterally withdrew Washington from the nuclear deal and slapped Iran with several rounds of increasingly severe sanctions.

    Related:

    US Considers Introducing Additional Sanctions on Iran in May – Reports
    US to Continue Maximum Pressure on Iran Until Tehran Changes Behavior - Bolton
    US Places Additional Pressure on Iran, Vows 'Maximum Pressure' on Venezuela
    Ten Dead From Drinking Impure Alcohol in Iran, More Fatalities Expected
    Netanyahu Vows to Further Counter Iran in Syria Day After Reported Aleppo Raid
    Iran Seeks Way to Develop Remote Port Amid US Tightening Sanctions
    Tags:
    relief, Flood, economic warfare, flooding, sanctions, Mohammad Javad Zarif, Donald Trump, Iran, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Black Crowned Crane
    Explore Exotic Birdies of Unimaginable Beauty to Mark International Bird Day
    Moving in on Mueller?
    Moving in on Mueller?
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse