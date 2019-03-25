Register
19:15 GMT +325 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Palestinian Hamas masked gunmen display their military skills during a rally to commemorate the 27th anniversary of the Hamas militant group, in Gaza City, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2014

    Israeli Media Hold Breath Amid Fears of Another Massive Gaza War

    © AP Photo / Khalil Hamra
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Israel reportedly deployed two infantry brigades and armoured units to the Gaza border and began striking Hamas targets, sparking fears that a Hamas rocket which hit a crowded Israeli residential neighbourhood, injuring at least 7 on Monday morning, may prompt a major new war.

    Israeli media are on edge Monday over the Hamas rocket attack, which prompted Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to cut short his visit to the United States to take control over the situation. Hamas denied responsibility for the attack, with an official saying the group had "no interest" in escalating the situation. However, the Israel Defence Forces announced Monday that they had begun striking Hamas targets throughout the Gaza Strip.

    In an analytical piece on the escalation, Jerusalem Post contributor Seth J. Frantzman emphasized that the ball was now in "Israel's court" as far as the management of the crisis goes, with regional powers, including Hamas supporters Turkey and Qatar, unlikely to desire a new conflict.

    Frantzman pointed out that even Iran, traditionally supportive of Hamas and its battles against Israel, has remained "mum on the current crisis," remaining "focused on a massive military operation to aid flood victims throughout the country." Tehran will be forced to 'carefully consider' the ramification of a new Gaza war, because "it knows that an Israeli adversary…is a more complex challenge" than the US in Iraq or Syria, where Iran could rely on the support of its allies, the journalist wrote.

    IDF soldiers in the Hebron area (File)
    CC BY 2.0 / Israel Defense Forces / Brother's Keeper Operation in Judea & Samaria
    Israel Begins Striking Hamas Targets in Gaza - IDF
    As for Saudi Arabia and the UAE, these powers fear a new Israeli-Palestinian conflict more than anything, "because they see Iran as the major threat to the region and would prefer Israel [to] keep its eyes on the Iranian threat as well," Frantzman concluded.

    YNetNews contributor Ron Ben-Yishai echoed Frantzman's sentiment, noting Israel has been left with "tough choices" regarding how to react to the rocket attack, but also took a more aggressive tone, saying that attempts to prevent violence sponsored by Egypt and Qatar seemed destined to fail because "Hamas is not interested in a fair deal."

    "Hamas –and Islamic Jihad with which it is coordinating – want to continue harassing Israel and disrupting Israeli life in order to differentiate themselves from the position taken by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas of 'popular resistance' and less violence," the journalist claimed.

    In this light, Ben-Yishai recommended Israel foregoing an immediate retaliation, noting that it would be "better to prepare for a major confrontation before carrying out any response," up to and including the mobilization of Army reservists, possibly after the April 9 elections, to enter Gaza proper and "paralyse the rocket fire and rocket workshops" and destroy the group's tunnel and bunker network. Israel should also prepare for possible riots and mas disturbances in the West Bank, the journalist suggested.

    An Israeli border police officer watches as Israelis wave national flags inside the Old City's Damascus Gate in Jerusalem, Sunday, May 13, 2018
    © AP Photo / Ariel Schalit
    Netanyahu Cuts Visit to US to Assume Control Over Response to Gaza Attack
    Finally, in an op-ed for Israel Today, contributor Ryan Jones suggested that Israel's upcoming elections actually made a new Gaza war "more likely," given that Prime Minister Netanyahu has cultivated an image of "Mr. Security" for himself politically.

    According to Jones, "failing to respond with great force" would "hurt" Netanyahu at the polls. "Hitting back hard at Gaza just weeks away from the election could seriously improve his Likud's electoral prospects," especially since Netanyahu would undoubtedly "enjoy the enthusiastic support of US President Donald Trump," the journalist stressed.

    Jones warned that BiBi's political rivals from the Blue and White coalition were "playing right into his hands" but presenting Netanyahu as being 'weak on terror' following Monday's attack. "It's all coming together in a kind of perfect storm that can mean only one thing: war," the observer concluded.

    Israel has engaged militants in Gaza in major fighting on three separate occasions over the last decade, with the latest war fought between July and August 2014 and leading to the deaths of over 1,400 Gaza civilians, 700 Palestinian militia members, and 67 Israeli troops.

    Related:

    Israel Begins Striking Hamas Targets in Gaza - IDF
    Israel Sends Troops to Gaza Border - Reports
    Netanyahu Cuts Visit to US to Assume Control Over Response to Gaza Attack
    Israel Strikes Hamas Posts in Gaza in Response to Border Explosions - IDF
    Palestinian 'March of Return' Protests Rock Gaza Again (VIDEO)
    Abbas Slams Hamas Over Gaza Attack, Says Group Doomed to 'Trash Can of History'
    Tags:
    media, analysis, Benjamin Netanyahu, Gaza Strip, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Girls Wearing National Outfits During Celebrations of Nowruz at Astana Expo in Nur-Sultan
    Kazakhstan's Bright Festivity: Girls Donning National Outfits Stun With Beauty
    MSM’s Mueller Mania
    MSM’s Mueller Mania
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse