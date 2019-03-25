Israel Begins Striking Hamas Targets in Gaza - IDF

The Israeli army announced on Monday that it began striking Hamas positions in the Gaza Strip after a Palestinian rocket, fired from Gaza, had injured seven people earlier in the day.
We have just started striking Hamas targets throughout the Gaza Strip.— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) 25 марта 2019 г.
Following the early-morning incident, the IFD said that it was bolstering its military presence at the border with Gaza and was carrying out partial mobilization of reservists.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)