Netanyahu Cuts Visit to US to Assume Control Over Response to Gaza Attack

"In the light of the events related to the security, I have decided to shorten my visit to the United States. In a few hours I will meet with [US President Donald] Trump and immediately return to Israel to control our actions on the spot," the prime minister said, as cited by his press service.
Seven people, including children, were injured earlier in the morning by a Palestinian shell that hit a crowded residential neighborhood in Israel.
This happened just the next day after the Israel Defence Forces stated a tank struck a Hamas outpost in the Gaza Strip in response to shelling against Israel from the territory of the enclave.
