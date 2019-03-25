Register
17:32 GMT +325 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Golan Heights. File photo

    Trump’s Decision on Golan to Negate US Mideast Mediation Ability – Syrian Envoy

    © AFP 2019 / JALAA MAREY
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 23

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump’s plans to recognize Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights will strip Washington of any chance to mediate peace in the Middle East, Imad Moustapha, the Syrian Ambassador to China and a former envoy to the United States, told Sputnik.

    "This latest US move will completely undermine the US ability to engage in any diplomatic initiative aiming at finding a diplomatic solution to the Middle East conflict. This will further incubates more wars and violent conflicts," Moustapha said.

    Moustapha also expressed doubt that the United Nations would be able to somehow influence the US intentions.

    "Unfortunately, the UN Security Council will not be able to undertake any action of real value. When it comes to Israel, the past has taught us that the US will save no effort to arm-twist, blackmail or bamboozle the Security Council member states, and ultimately veto any attempt to criticize Israel’s actions, let alone when this has to do with US actions taken on behalf of Israel," he added.

    According to the official, Syria reserves the right to use all available means to defend its "inalienable" sovereignty over the Golan Heights in light of US statements over the possibility of recognizing the area as Israeli territory.

    "Syria preserves its inalienable right to restore the Golan to Syrian sovereignty. All means, diplomatic and otherwise, are not excluded," Moustapha said.

    The ambassador stressed that "liberating" the Golan was not only "a legitimate right recognized by the UN charter and all relevant UN Security Council resolutions, but also an obligation and a national duty" that Damascus is "absolutely resolved to fulfill."

    READ MORE: Trump to Sign Order Recognising Israel's Rule Over Golan on Monday — Reports

    According to Moustapha, the US move is another manifestation of "Trump’s sycophantic servility towards Israel," guided by his electoral interests in securing support among the relevant lobby.

    "His nickname has become Israel’s Santa Clause – distributing free gifts to Israel at the expense of others. Mr. Trump believes that the more he ingratiates himself with the omnipotent pro-Israel lobby, the more his fortunes will rise regarding a second term. He is acting where he perceives his electoral interests may be served," he suggested.

    Israeli soldiers from the Golani Brigade take part in a military exercise in the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights near the border with Syria on June 26, 2013
    © AFP 2019 / JACK GUEZ
    Israeli Army Braces for Violence in Golan Heights in Wake of Trump's Move
    On Thursday, Trump suggested that it was time for Washington to recognize Israel's sovereignty over the Golan Heights, a border area that the US-allied country annexed from Syria in the 1967 Six Day War. The news almost coincided with the US administration’s pledge to unveil the details of Trump's long-awaited peace plan for Israel and Palestine, billed as a "deal of the century," soon.

    Meanwhile, Trump’s intentions, which are widely regarded as beneficial not only for Israel but personally for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu who is running in the April 9 parliamentary elections, have already been condemned by Russia, China, Syria, Iran, Turkey and other countries.

    The US U-turn on Golan follows another highly controversial Israel-related move in 2017 when Trump officially recognized Jerusalem as the country's capital, which was met with a global backlash and prompted Palestine to refuse to accept the United States as the primary mediator in peace talks with Israel.

    Related:

    Syrian Envoy Urges UN to Condemn Trump’s Statement on Golan Heights
    US Recognizing Israel’s Golan Claim is ‘Election Gift’ from Trump to Netanyahu
    Trump’s Golan Heights Remark Not Weakens Syria's Right for Land – Ex-UK Envoy
    Tags:
    recognition, Israel, United States, Golan Heights, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Girls Wearing National Outfits During Celebrations of Nowruz at Astana Expo in Nur-Sultan
    Kazakhstan's Bright Festivity: Girls Donning National Outfits Stun With Beauty
    MSM’s Mueller Mania
    MSM’s Mueller Mania
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse