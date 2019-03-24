Trump to Sign Order Recognising Israel's Rule Over Golan on Monday - Reports

Donald Trump will sign a decree, recognizing Israel's sovereignty over the Golan Heights on Monday, 25 March, Israel's Minister of Foreign Affairs Yisrael Katz said Sunday as quoted by Reuters.
A week later, US President Donald Trump wrote on Twitter that it was high time the US recognised Israel's sovereignty over the Golan Heights. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded to Trump's statement by thanking the US president for his support.
Responding to the US move, Secretary-General of the Arab League Ahmed Aboul Gheit announced that the league fully supported Syrian sovereignty over the territory.
