At Least 2 Killed, 5 Hurt in Iraqi Army Clashes With Kurdish PKK - Reports

The clashes took place Sunday in Sinjar in northwestern Iraq after the PKK fighters were denied passage through an army checkpoint, Reuters reported, adding that the militants drove a vehicle into one soldier and attacked the checkpoint.

The PKK did not immediately comment, Reuters reported. According to the Iraqi News media outlet, the skirmishes occurred in Sinun town in Sinjar, leaving a Kurdish fighter dead and two others wounded. A source told the media outlet that an Iraqi serviceman was also killed in the clashes, while four others were wounded.

The Turkish Defence Ministry has said, cited by the Iraqi News, that two Turkish soldiers were killed Saturday and eight others were wounded in clashes with the Kurdistan Workers’ Party militants in northern Iraq.

Sinjar, near the border with Syria, was one of the first areas to be recaptured from Daesh in 2015 during a US-backed campaign to drive the terrorist group out of vast areas they once controlled in Syria and Iraq.

© AFP 2018 / BULENT KILIC Scholars Explain What Signal Potential Iran-Turkey Op Against PKK Sends to Kurds

The Turkish government has been fighting the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Ankara — which seeks to establish a Kurdish autonomy in Turkey, since the early 1980s. The PKK and Ankara agreed on a ceasefire in 2013, but it collapsed just two years later after a number of terror attacks allegedly committed by PKK militants.

Turkish security forces carry out regular anti-PKK raids across the country and conduct airstrikes against the group in northern Iraq. According to the Turkish authorities, over 10,000 PKK members have been neutralized since 2015.

Baghdad, in turn, repeatedly condemns and rejects Turkish airstrikes and anti-PKK raids in northern Iraq and Kurdistan, stressing that the military actions could harm the spirit of neighborliness between Iraq and Turkey.

*Daesh (aka IS/ISIS/Islamic State) is a terror group banned in Russia and many other countries.