Turkish Forces 'Neutralize' 7 PKK Militants in Northern Iraq - Reports

Airstrikes targeting terrorists, who were plotting attacks on Turkish bases, were carried out in Gara and Avasin-Basyan regions on Tuesday, according to the Anadolu news agency.
Tensions between Ankara and the Kurds escalated in July 2015 when a ceasefire between Turkey and the PKK collapsed over a series of attacks allegedly committed by the PKK militants.
The Turkish forces are involved in anti-PKK raids across the country and in northern Iraq.
