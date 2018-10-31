Turkish Forces 'Neutralize' 7 PKK Militants in Northern Iraq - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - As many as seven militants from the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), listed as a terrorist organization in Turkey, were either killed or captured by the Turkish forces in northern Iraq, local media reported, citing the military.

Airstrikes targeting terrorists, who were plotting attacks on Turkish bases, were carried out in Gara and Avasin-Basyan regions on Tuesday, according to the Anadolu news agency.

Tensions between Ankara and the Kurds escalated in July 2015 when a ceasefire between Turkey and the PKK collapsed over a series of attacks allegedly committed by the PKK militants.

The Turkish forces are involved in anti-PKK raids across the country and in northern Iraq.