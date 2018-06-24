Turkish Authorities Reportedly Detain 11 PKK Members in Ankara

ISTANBUL (Sputnik) - Turkish law enforcement agencies detained in Ankara 11 members of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), outlawed in Turkey as a terrorist organization, suspected of preparations of provocations during forthcoming elections, local media reported.

The Anadolu news agency reported Saturday that 11 people had been detained after discussions of provocations, however the media outlet did not specified the details of these potential provocations.

On Sunday, the Turks will participate in early presidential and parliamentary elections.

According to the media outlet, Turkish authorities have not chosen the punishment.

Six candidates will run in the Turkish presidential election: incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Muharrem Ince of the Republican People's Party (CHP), Selahattin Demirtas of the People’s Democratic Party (HDP), Meral Aksener of the iYi (Good) Party, Temel Karamollaoglu of the Felicity Party, and Dogu Perincek of the Patriotic Party.