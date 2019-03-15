Iran Shuts Down Airspace to Boeing 737 MAX Planes - Reports

"Iran Civil Aviation Organization has issued a ban on the passage of the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft through Iran’s skies," Jafarzadeh told the Fars news agency.
None of Iran's airlines have the Boeing 737 MAX jets in their fleets.
The tragedy happened on Sunday when a Nairobi-bound Ethiopian Airlines plane also crashed minutes after takeoff, killing all 157 people on board.
After the tragic incident, many airlines across the globe started to ground their 737 MAX planes. EU states, China, Russia and many others have issued a ban on the aircraft.
Boeing still insists that it has "full confidence in the safety" of its aircraft. On Wednesday, however, the aerospace giant recommended to the US Federal Aviation Administration "the temporary suspension of operations of the entire global fleet" of 737 MAX aircraft.
