Boeing 737-800 Makes Emergency Landing in Russia, Engine Trouble Possible

SAINT PETERSBURG (Sputnik) - A Boeing 737-800 aircraft made an emergency landing in the northwest of Russia, in the city of Syktyvkar on Friday, the regional transport office of the Russian Investigative Committee is looking into the incident, which may have been linked to engine failure, a representative of the committee told Sputnik.

"It [the emergency landing in Syktyvkar] did happen. A preliminary investigation is ongoing. The preliminary version is that engine failure was the reason," the representative said.

The aircraft, which was travelling from the town of Mirny located in the east of Russia to Moscow, is in Syktyvkar airport, and passengers are safe and unharmed, the official said.

Over the few preceding days, Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft, a newer series than 737-800, have been banned from airspace of many countries across the world after a deadly crash in Ethiopia on Sunday. All 157 people from over 30 countries who were on board were killed.

