Moscow Has Info About Nusra Terrorists Planning Staged Chemical Attack in Idlib

The Syrian province of Idlib is now the last stronghold of jihadist militants in the war-torn country following successful operations by government forces to push the terrorists out of the rest of the country.

Moscow is carefully following the situation in Idlib after receiving information that terrorists from the so-called 'Hayat Tahrir al-Sham' (aka Nusra Front, aka al-Qaeda* in Syria) are planning to stage a chemical attack, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Friday.

The Idlib region, home to tens of thousands of Islamist militants and their families, remains a hotbed of terrorist activity despite joint efforts by Russia and Turkey to establish a ceasefire regime throughout the region. On Wednesday, the Russian military carried out airstrikes against a Nusra Front-controlled warehouse where terrorists were planning attacks on the Russian airbase in Hmeymim using drones.

Earlier Friday, the Russian military recorded 18 violations of the ceasefire in Syria over the past 24 hours, with Turkish guarantors reporting 27 violations. These included cases of small arms fire in Idlib, as well as Aleppo, Lattakia, and Hama provinces.

*A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.