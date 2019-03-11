Russian OPCW Mission Holds Presser on Chemical Weapons in Syria

Alexander Shulgin, Russia's permanent representative to the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), is holding a press conference on "Chemical weapons in Syria" in The Hague.

No traces of the use of neuroparalytic phosphorus-organic agents have been found in Douma, Deputy Chief of Russia’s NBC protection troops Sergei Kikot stated during the conference.

Earlier this year, the organisation sent a fact-finding mission (FFM) to Syria in order to gather information on an alleged chemical weapons attack in Aleppo that occurred in November, reportedly injuring at least 46 people.

At the same time, Moscow has accused the Western-backed White Helmets of carrying out provocations in the region and collaborating with jihadists.

