Rocket Sirens Go Off in Israel's Sderot - IDF

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) issued a rocket alarm Friday in the Israeli city of Sderot and the Sha'ar HaNegev Regional Council.

The air raid sirens were repeatedly heard in the southern part of Israel early on Friday after the Hamas-controlled Gaza allegedly fired two projectiles toward Tel Aviv on Thursday evening.

🚨INITIAL REPORT: Sirens sounded in the city of Sderot and the Sha’ar HaNegev Regional Council. Details to follow. pic.twitter.com/aUgpATKxKu — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) 15 марта 2019 г.

Earlier in the day, the IDF pounded alleged Hamas targets in Gaza in response to the first since 2014 attack toward the Israeli capital. Notably, the Palestinian movement said it was "not responsible for the rockets fired on the enemy". In the early hours of Friday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a meeting with the heads of security agencies after the Tel Aviv attack.

© AP Photo / Adel Hana IDF Pounds Gaza in Response to Recent Attack Toward Tel Aviv

The new wave of escalation near the Gaza border began last March, when Palestinian protests, dubbed the Great March of Return, began. The tensions further mounted in fall due to continued shelling and arson balloons launches from Gaza into the Israeli territory and Israeli strikes on Palestinian targets in response to these actions.

For decades, Israel has been in conflict with the Palestinians, who have been seeking diplomatic recognition for their independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which are partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli authorities have repeatedly blamed Hamas for Gaza residents’ aggressive actions toward Israel.

