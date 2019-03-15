Register
07:53 GMT +315 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    An Israeli tank drives next to Erez Border crossing between the Gaza strip and Southern Israel, Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2012.

    Rocket Sirens Go Off in Israel's Sderot - IDF

    © AP Photo / Ariel Schalit
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 11

    The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) issued a rocket alarm Friday in the Israeli city of Sderot and the Sha'ar HaNegev Regional Council.

    The air raid sirens were repeatedly heard in the southern part of Israel early on Friday after the Hamas-controlled Gaza allegedly fired two projectiles toward Tel Aviv on Thursday evening.

    Earlier in the day, the IDF pounded alleged Hamas targets in Gaza in response to the first since 2014 attack toward the Israeli capital. Notably, the Palestinian movement said it was "not responsible for the rockets fired on the enemy". In the early hours of Friday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a meeting with the heads of security agencies after the Tel Aviv attack.

    READ MORE:  Hezbollah Operative Detained in Iraq Forms Syrian Cell to Attack Israel – Report

    An explosion caused by Israeli airstrikes is seen on Gaza City, early Friday, March 15, 2019.
    © AP Photo / Adel Hana
    IDF Pounds Gaza in Response to Recent Attack Toward Tel Aviv
    The new wave of escalation near the Gaza border began last March, when Palestinian protests, dubbed the Great March of Return, began. The tensions further mounted in fall due to continued shelling and arson balloons launches from Gaza into the Israeli territory and Israeli strikes on Palestinian targets in response to these actions.

    For decades, Israel has been in conflict with the Palestinians, who have been seeking diplomatic recognition for their independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which are partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip.

    The Israeli authorities have repeatedly blamed Hamas for Gaza residents’ aggressive actions toward Israel.

    READ MORE: Missiles Fired Toward Tel Aviv First Time Since 2014

    Related:

    IDF Pounds Gaza in Response to Recent Attack Toward Tel Aviv
    IDF Says Israeli Air Force Strikes Hamas Base in Response to Missile Launch
    IDF Says Identified Rocket Launch Into Southern Israel from Gaza
    Three IDF Soldiers Convicted of Beating Palestinian Detainees, Will Serve Time
    Tags:
    alarm, siren, Israel Defence Forces (IDF), Hamas, Gaza, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Модель готовится к выходу на подиум на Неделе моды в Пакистане, Карачи
    Captivating Beauty: Highlights of the Pakistan Fashion Week
    Anti-Tech Trump
    Forget Pilots, ‘Computer Scientists From MIT’ Needed, Says Trump
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse