Air Raid Sirens Sound in Tel Aviv, Explosions Heard - Reports (VIDEOS)

An Israeli military spokesman said, cited by Reuters, that the incident was under the investigation. Media reported that several citizens had heard sounds similar to those of an explosion.
#Breaking — rockets launched into CENTRAL Israel, there’s someone seriously injured in Rishon Le’tzion. Pray for #Israel! pic.twitter.com/WFWtplhHOw— Shmuli Brown (@UniRabbi) 14 марта 2019 г.
#Izrael — "czerwony alert" w centralnym Izraelu, w tym w Tel Awiwie. Włączone zostały syreny alarmowe. Nieoficjalnie: z terytorium Strefy Gazy w stronę Tel Awiwu wystrzelono co najmniej kilka rakiet (prawdopodobnie zostały one "przechwycone"). #Israel— Świat21 (@swiat21) 14 марта 2019 г.
pic.twitter.com/3klUsQoLGF
The press service of the Israel Defense Forces confirmed that the sirens had sounded for the first time since summer of 2014.
