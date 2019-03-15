Russia Against Linking 'Political Motives' With Syria Rebuilding Efforts - Mosow

BRUSSELS (Sputnik) - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said Thursday that Moscow is against any links alleging political interests in the issue of aiding Syria and country's rebuilding efforts.

Apart from being one of the guarantors of the ceasefire in Syria, Russia also assists Damascus in the postwar reconstruction of the country and the repatriation of refugees, and makes efforts to help ensure the settlement of the conflict in Syria at various international platforms.

The next Astana meeting on Syria has been tentatively planned for April on the level of deputy ministers, Vershinin said, adding that the specific dates of the talks were subject to further coordination among the participants.

"We are yet tentatively scheduling the next high-level meeting on Syria to be held in Astana in April. The specific dates as subject to further coordination […] High-level [meeting] means on the level of deputy ministers, Vershinin told reporters in Brussels.

