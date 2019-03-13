At Least One Civilian Injured in Terrorist Attack on Syria's Latakia - Reports

The attack also caused material damage, the local media said.
This is not the first time when terrorists target Latakia this month. The attack comes after on 3 March the Syrian military forces repelled a massive terrorist attack aiming at their positions in the western province of Latakia.
Breaking:
Loud explosion is heard from northern districts of #Latakia city, reports of a missile strike by militants pic.twitter.com/0HvpgJ8boP
— Drexl Spivey (@RisboLensky) March 13, 2019
