Assad Meets Rouhani in First Visit to Iran Since the Start of Syrian War

DAMASCUS (Sputnik) - Syrian President Bashar Assad during his working visit to Tehran on Monday discussed with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani bilateral relations and the outcome of the Sochi summit of guarantor countries on Syrian conflict settlement, Assad's press service reported.

According to the press service, Assad and Rouhani expressed satisfaction with the level of Syria-Iran relations and agreed to continue coordination of actions at all levels.

"Rouhani stressed that Tehran will continue to provide Syria with everything necessary to complete the fight against terrorism and start rebuilding the country," the press service said in a statement.

"Rouhani informed Assad about the results of the meeting of the guarantor countries in [Russia's Black Sea resort of] Sochi, the sides agreed on achieving the desired progress in order to preserve the territorial integrity of Syria, its independence and sovereignty, and eliminate terrorism throughout its territory," the statement said.

The SANA news agency also reported that Assad met Iran's Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution of Iran Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and congratulated him with the 40th anniversary of the Iranian Islamic revolution.

Syria has been in a state of civil war since 2011, with the government forces fighting against numerous opposition groups and militant and terrorist organizations. Russia, along with Turkey and Iran, is a guarantor of the ceasefire regime in Syria. Moscow has also been providing humanitarian aid to residents of the crisis-torn country.