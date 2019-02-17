Assad on Groups 'Betting on US': 'Americans Will Not Protect You' - Reports

The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) noted earlier this week they are now clearing the village of Baghuz, which is from their point of view the last settlement in Syria controlled by the Daesh* group, of the terrorists.

"We say to those groups who are betting on the Americans, the Americans will not protect you," Syrian President Bashar al-Assad told heads of Syrian local municipal councils Sunday, as aired on Syrian television.

Assad noted that a number of countries hinder refugees' return to their home country.

"States that take interest in the refugee issue, handicap their return to Syria… A considerable number of refugees have for the past few years been one of the sources of corruption, which are profitable for officials from countries that support terrorists, officials from organizations that were supposed to provide humanitarian aid, which ended up, as you know, in terrorists' hands," Assad pointed out.

Meanwhile, US special representative to Syria James Jeffrey has addressed the Munich Security Conference, outlining Washington's plans on troops' withdrawal and ultimate goals in the region.

As the fight against Daesh in Syria is nearing its end, the question of the final showdown over Idlib in the country's north-west, occupied by terrorist forces loosely supported by Turkey, remains, as do Israeli attacks in the south.

Back on 9 February, the SDF announced the start of the operation aimed at liberating Baghuz, the last remaining Daesh enclave located not far from the border with Iraq in Deir ez-Zor province, from Daesh terrorists.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW