Turkish Prosecution Orders Arrest of 100 Military Members Over Gulen Ties

Prosecutors issued a written statement saying there were 67 active duty military members ranking up to a major among the suspects, including three captains and 43 lieutenants, as well as an Imam.
Turkish authorities have been investigating a secret network loyal to US-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen, who, in turn, denies any role in the attempt to depose President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
READ MORE: Ankara Issues Arrest Warrants for 112 Suspects Over Ties to Gulen — Reports
More than 50,000 people have been arrested since the crackdown began in summer 2016 and over 160,000 have been laid off on accusations of being involved in the alleged Gulenist conspiracy.
READ MORE: Erdogan Slams US Stance on Gulen Extradition Case — Reports
All comments
Show new comments (0)