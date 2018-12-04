Register
    Lower Saxony's Interior Minister Boris Pistorius holds the cover of a list with the names of alleged supporters of the Gulen movement that was handed over to Germany's Federal Intelligence Service (Bundesnachrichtendienst) by representatives of the Turkish intelligence service, during a press conference in Hanover, central Germany, on March 28, 2017

    Ankara Issues Arrest Warrants for 112 Suspects Over Ties to Gulen - Reports

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Turkish prosecutors have issued arrest warrants for 112 people for their alleged links to the movement of Islamic cleric Fethullah Gulen, which Ankara refers to as the Fethullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) and holds responsible for staging the 2016 failed military coup in the country, the Anadolu news agency reported.

    According to the Anadolu news agency, prosecutors in the central province of Kayseri issued warrants for 68 suspects including 17 servicemen across the country over their suspected ties to the Gulen movement.

    Prosecutors in Ankara issued arrest warrants for 10 people suspected of using the ByLock mobile app, which the authorities believe FETO members use to exchange encrypted messages. Another 34 arrest warrants were issued for servicemen by prosecutors in the Konya province.

    READ MORE: London's Refusal to Extradite Ex-Turkish Media Manager Unacceptable — Turkey

    U.S. based cleric Fethullah Gulen at his home in Saylorsburg, Pennsylvania
    © REUTERS / Charles Mostoller
    Gulen Has No Plans to Relocate After Recent Security Threat - Cleric's Media Adviser
    The statement concerns a military coup attempt on 15 July 2016, aimed at overthrowing the country's government and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, took place in Turkey. It was promptly suppressed by government forces, but still left over 2,000 people injured and over 250 killed. Ankara has accused Gulen and his followers of playing a key role in the military takeover attempt, which the cleric, who has been residing in the United States since 1999, has refuted.

    Since the incident, scores of military personnel, teachers, reporters and activists have been arrested over their suspected links to FETO.

