Saudi Arabia Appoints First Ever Female Envoy to US - Royal Decree

Saudi Arabia appointed Prince Khalid bin Salman, the king's son, deputy defence minister and named Princess Reema bint Bandar bin Sultan to replace him as ambassador to the United States, the state news agency reported citing the royal decree.
"I extend the most sincere thanks and gratitude to His Majesty… the Crown Prince… for this precious trust in appointing an ambassador to the United States of America", Princess Reema bint Bandar bin Sultan wrote on her Twitter page.
READ MORE: Saudi Crown Prince Receives Gold-Plated Gun as a Gift From Pakistani Senators
In addition, by another decree, Prince Khalid, the younger half-brother of Mohammed bin Salman, who also heads the defence department, was appointed his deputy to the post of deputy defence minister with the rank of minister.
All comments
Show new comments (0)