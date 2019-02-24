Register
09:53 GMT +324 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Saudi Princess Reema bint Bandar al-Saud

    Saudi Arabia Appoints First Ever Female Envoy to US - Royal Decree

    © AFP 2018 / Fayez Nureldine
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    For the first time in Saudi Arabia's history, a woman will occupy a high diplomatic position, according to a royal decree published by the Saudi Press Agency.

    Saudi Arabia appointed Prince Khalid bin Salman, the king's son, deputy defence minister and named Princess Reema bint Bandar bin Sultan to replace him as ambassador to the United States, the state news agency reported citing the royal decree. 

    "I extend the most sincere thanks and gratitude to His Majesty… the Crown Prince… for this precious trust in appointing an ambassador to the United States of America", Princess Reema bint Bandar bin Sultan wrote on her Twitter page.

    READ MORE: Saudi Crown Prince Receives Gold-Plated Gun as a Gift From Pakistani Senators

    Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman poses for camera during his visit to Great Wall of China in Beijing, China February 21, 2019
    © REUTERS / Bandar Algaloud
    Saudi Crown Prince Visits Great Wall of China During Asia Tour (PHOTOS, VIDEO)
    Princess Reema bint Bandar Al Saud is a daughter of the kingdom's longtime ambassador to Washington Bandar bin Sultan Al Saud who led the Saudi Embassy in Washington from 1983 to 2005. After that, he was appointed the head of the intelligence agency of the kingdom and combined the post of chief of intelligence with the post of head of the country's National Security Council.

    In addition, by another decree, Prince Khalid, the younger half-brother of Mohammed bin Salman, who also heads the defence department, was appointed his deputy to the post of deputy defence minister with the rank of minister.

    Related:

    Saudi Crown Prince Arrives in Pakistan for Official Visit - Reports
    Saudi Crown Prince Agrees to Release Over 2,100 Pakistani Prisoners - Islamabad
    Saudi Prince Salman Denies Manchester United Takeover Bid - Reports
    Saudi Prince: We Can Go Far With Israeli Money and Saudi Brains
    Tags:
    envoy, appointment, ambassador, Princess Reema bint Bandar, United States, Saudi Arabia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 16-22 February
    This Week in Pictures: 16-22 February
    Campaign Promises: Nothing But a Hill of Beans?
    Campaign Promises: Nothing But a Hill of Beans?
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse