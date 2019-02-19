Iranian Parliament Allows Gov't to Apply for $5Bln Loan From Russia – Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The Iranian parliament voted to allow the government to apply for a $5 billion loan from Russia, local media reported Monday.

The lawmakers were discussing the next year’s budget bill on Monday, according to the Mehr news agency.

The loan is set to be spent on owning capital assets in infrastructure and production fields in accordance with the budget law, putting new energy, nuclear, power, railways, highways, dams, irrigation networks and water transportation projects as priority ones, the media said.

Last year, Iran's parliament has rejected budget submitted by President Hassan Rouhani over concerns the proposed spending cuts could stoke public uproar and anxiety.