Militants Breach Ceasefire in 3 Syria Provinces Over Past 24 Hours - Russian MoD

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Armed groups operating in Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone committed ceasefire violations in Hama, Aleppo and Latakia provinces over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria said on Sunday.

"Over the past day, from the Idilb de-escalation zone terrorists have attacked al-Hodor-Mar-Aliya, Kibriya, Al-Suqaylabiyah and Mahardeh in Hama province as well as Zahabiya (two times) in Aleppo province and Tufahiya in Latakia province", the center's daily statement read.

According to the statement, over the same period, the center has delivered 500 food baskets to several settlements in Deir ez-Zor, Daraa and Hama province.

READ MORE: US Doesn't Want Syrian Gov't to Regain Control of NE Syria — Special Rep.

The number of areas, which signed reconciliation agreements in Syria, stands at 2,518. The number of armed formations that have pledged to observe the ceasefire also remained unchanged — 234.

© AFP 2018 / Omar haj kadour Truce Breaches Recorded in 20 Areas of Idlib, Syria - Russian MoD

On Thursday, the presidents of Russia, Turkey and Iran held the fourth trilateral meeting in the Russian resort city of Sochi on the settlement of the Syrian conflict. According to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the meeting focused on the situation in Idlib.

Idlib remains the last major stronghold of radical militants in Syria. Despite rumors about the possible Syrian government troops' operation in the province, on 17 September, Russia and Turkey reached a ceasefire agreement on the Idlib de-escalation zone.

However, on Saturday, Erdogan said that Turkey may conduct a joint military operation in Idlib together with Russia and Iran.

READ MORE: US Urges Allies to Send 1,500 Troops to Syria to Create Safe Zone – Reports

Russia along with another Syrian ceasefire guarantor, Turkey, are currently trying to set up a demilitarized zone in the Idlib de-escalation zone. The demilitarized zone was supposed to have been established by 15 October 2018 but militants remaining in the area regularly commit ceasefire violations, shelling nearby provinces.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said January that the Nusra Front terrorist organization, which is believed to be dominating the area, had taken over around 70 percent of the 9-12 mile demilitarized zone.

READ MORE: Putin Presents Data to Macron on Staged Provocations With Chem Weapons in Syria

* Nusra Front is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and many other countries.

