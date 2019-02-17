Militants Breach Ceasefire in 3 Syria Provinces Over Past 24 Hours - Russian MoD

"Over the past day, from the Idilb de-escalation zone terrorists have attacked al-Hodor-Mar-Aliya, Kibriya, Al-Suqaylabiyah and Mahardeh in Hama province as well as Zahabiya (two times) in Aleppo province and Tufahiya in Latakia province", the center's daily statement read.
According to the statement, over the same period, the center has delivered 500 food baskets to several settlements in Deir ez-Zor, Daraa and Hama province.
READ MORE: US Doesn't Want Syrian Gov't to Regain Control of NE Syria — Special Rep.
The number of areas, which signed reconciliation agreements in Syria, stands at 2,518. The number of armed formations that have pledged to observe the ceasefire also remained unchanged — 234.
Idlib remains the last major stronghold of radical militants in Syria. Despite rumors about the possible Syrian government troops' operation in the province, on 17 September, Russia and Turkey reached a ceasefire agreement on the Idlib de-escalation zone.
However, on Saturday, Erdogan said that Turkey may conduct a joint military operation in Idlib together with Russia and Iran.
READ MORE: US Urges Allies to Send 1,500 Troops to Syria to Create Safe Zone – Reports
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said January that the Nusra Front terrorist organization, which is believed to be dominating the area, had taken over around 70 percent of the 9-12 mile demilitarized zone.
READ MORE: Putin Presents Data to Macron on Staged Provocations With Chem Weapons in Syria
* Nusra Front is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and many other countries.