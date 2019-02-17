US Doesn't Want Syrian Gov't to Regain Control of NE Syria - Special Rep.

US special representative to Syria James Jeffrey has addressed the Munich Security Conference, outlining Washington's plans on troop withdrawal and subsequent goals in the region.

Speaking at the Munich Security Conference, US special representative to Syria James Jeffrey stressed that Washington's goals in North-East Syrian have not changed despite the American forces' withdrawal. He stated that Washington does not want the Syrian government forces to regain control of this territory.

The special representative further noted that the US troop withdrawal would not be abrupt, rapid, but step-by-step and carried out in consultations with the allies.

"We've been telling them (allies) continuously this is not going to be an abrupt, rapid withdrawal but a step-by-step withdrawal," James Jeffrey stated.

