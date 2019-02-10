Register
14:24 GMT +310 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    S-300 Favorite surface-to-air missile systems during a bilateral drill of air defense and aviation forces of the Western Military District

    Syria's S-300s 'Pose a Serious Potential Threat' to Israel, US Journo Claims

    © Sputnik / Russian Defence Ministry
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    240

    On Wednesday, Israeli satellite imaging company ImageSat International (iSi) claimed that three S-300 long-range surface-to-air missile (SAM) launchers deployed to Syria had already been erected.

    Russian-manufactured S-300 air defence systems, which have already been put on combat duty in Syria, may pose a "serious threat" to Israel Defence Forces (IDF) planes, according to National Interest contributor Mark Episkopos.

    Describing the S-300 deployment to Syria as a "deconfliction measure", Episkopos argues that "Russia took so long to deploy these systems" not only because Syrian servicemen had to be trained how to operate the S-300s but also due to "Moscow's strategic caution".

    READ MORE: Israeli Air Force Shuns Attacks in Syria Since S-300 Delivery – Lawmaker

    "Russian strategic command may have hoped to deter further Israeli airstrikes with the threat of inactive S-300's being stockpiled in Syria, without having to take the added escalatory risk of deploying them," he noted.

    These hopes "were dashed" after the recent wave of Israeli airstrikes on Syria, which Episkiopos claims might have been the "final straw" that prompted Moscow to deploy the S-300 systems in the Arab Republic.

    In this regard, he went on to note that the S-300 batteries may become a potential threat to IDF aircraft "operating within western Syrian airspace where the Assad regime's government forces are heavily concentrated".

    READ MORE: S-300 Delivery to Syria Natural Development of Russia-Syria Alliance — Scholars

    The author also suggested that the S-300 deployment may prove a "source of Russian leverage against Israel in Syrian deconfliction negotiations", scheduled for later this month in Moscow.

    His remarks came after Israeli satellite imaging company ImageSat International (iSi) reported about the erection of three S-300 long-range surface-to-air missile (SAM) launchers in Syria.

    Isi claimed that "due to the current regional tension and the detected erection of the launchers it is possible that the mentioned activity indicates an increase of the operational level and alertness".

    READ MORE: US-led Coalition Says Russia's S-300 Delivery to Syria Hasn't Changed Anything

    With Israel and Syria repeatedly exchanging fire, the latest Israeli airstrike hit what was described by the Jewish state as Iranian targets in the vicinity of Damascus International Airport. Syrian air defences reportedly destroyed over 30 Israeli missiles and guided bombs during the airstrike.

    S-300 Favorite surface-to-air missile systems during a bilateral drill of air defense and aviation forces of the Western Military Distric
    © Sputnik / Russian Defence Ministry
    Russia's S-300 Delivery to Syria 'Appropriate Move, Game Changer' – Ex-Diplomat
    On 2 October 2018, Moscow delivered S-300s to Damascus in a bid to boost the security of Russian troops deployed in the Middle Eastern country.

    The air defence upgrade was announced after a Russian military plane was downed on 17 September by a missile launched by a Syrian S-200 air defence system targeting Israeli F-16 jets that were carrying out airstrikes in Syria's coastal region.

    The Russian Defence Ministry blamed the Il-20 crash on the Israeli Air Force (IAF), claiming that its warplanes used the Russian aircraft as a shield against Syrian air defence systems. 15 Russian servicemen died in the accident.

    Israel, in turn, claimed that it warned Moscow about the upcoming air raid in the area in a timely fashion.

    Related:

    US May Scramble F-22 Fighters in Response to S-300 Missiles in Syria – Reports
    Russian S-300 Deployment to Syria Fuels Military Escalation - Paris
    S-300 Supplies to Syria Underscore 'Radical Change' in Russian Policy – Observer
    Israeli Air Force Shuns Attacks in Syria Since S-300 Delivery – Lawmaker
    Tags:
    measure, airstrikes, missile systems, deployment, servicemen, S-300, Israel Defence Forces (IDF), Israel, Syria, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Royal Beauty: Dazzling Queens and Princesses From All Around the Globe
    Royal Beauty: Dazzling Queens and Princesses From All Around the Globe
    Below the Belt Blackmail
    Below the Belt Blackmail
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse