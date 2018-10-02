US-led Coalition Says Russia's S-300 Delivery to Syria Hasn't Changed Anything

Last month, Russia decided to provide Syria with the S-300 air defense systems. The decision came after a Russian Il-20 plane was downed by Syria's forces that were targeting Israeli F-16 jets that were attacking the facilities in the Syrian province of Latakia.

According to US spokesman Colonel Sean Ryan, Russia's decision to provide Syria with S-300 systems has had no impact on US-led forces on the ground thus far.

"It hasn't changed anything," Ryan said. "It's always a concern when a new piece of equipment is brought into the region but we have a deconfliction process with them [the Russians] that we plan on using."

At this point, the deconfliction process has not been used to address the S-300 threat, Ryan added.

Following the announcement of the deliveries, Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem said that the air defense systems had sufficient capacities to respond to Israeli threats to the country.

