‘Return to Mosul’: Contemporary Art Exhibition Opens at City’s Museum

The museum suffered greatly during Daesh’s reign, with a large part of its collection either destroyed or trafficked. Nevertheless, the museum decided to turn to modern art instead.

Mosul Museum, the second largest museum in Iraq, is hosting its first exhibit since the liberation of the city by Iraqi troops, Asharq Al-Awsat reports.

During the Daesh occupation, much of its collection was either purposefully destroyed or trafficked in order to finance the group's operations. Much of the museum is still closed to the public, mostly because of security reasons, according to Zeid Saadallah, the director.

THREAD: Works portrait #Mosul’s drama of conflict, displacement, visual memory & long road to recovery. Group exhibit "Return to Mosul: Artistic Responses to Conflict, Reconciliation & Recovery" opens at the reconstructed Mosul Cultural Museum Royal Hall. Until Feb 3. #Mosul2019 pic.twitter.com/EazNOomfO4 — Angela Boskovitch (@aboskovitch) 29 января 2019 г.

​Therefore, the museum has turned to modern art, the report says. The exhibit, entitled "Return to Mosul," features 29 different artists, whose works feature themes of home, return or conflict.

"[The exhibit] is a proof that war didn't kill Mosul, and that, on the contrary, it's living a full-on renaissance," one of the visitors said.

Return to Mosul exhibit showcases art in conflict, reconciliationhttps://t.co/3xV4YIjE31 pic.twitter.com/Lu9ePK9yMs — Rudaw English (@RudawEnglish) 29 января 2019 г.

​During its reign over the city, Daesh released numerous videos showing terrorists destroying priceless pre-Islamic art pieces, including, among other things, two imposing "lamassu" statues, Assyrian winged bulls with human faces.

What was not destroyed was sold on the black market to finance the group's activities.

Visit the Art Exhibition: Return to Mosul at the Cultural Museum of Mosul Jan 29 — Feb 3. pic.twitter.com/Kj46j8lWXr — Mosul Eye عين الموصل (@MosulEye) 29 января 2019 г.

​In an attempt to restore the former glory of the collection, Mosul's artists and technicians turned to Google, 3D printer maker BQ and other organizations to create printed versions of the smashed pieces, Al-Awsat reports.

At this very moment, the city that survived the brutalist war in the history is organising an art exhibition entitled ‘Return to Mosul: Artistic responses to Conflict, Reconciliation, and Recovery’ in the Royal Hall of Mosul Museum. pic.twitter.com/BzNkmlM1Ks — Mosul Eye عين الموصل (@MosulEye) 29 января 2019 г.

​Daesh also destroyed the Assyrian city of Nimrud, the ancient city of Hatra and the centuries-old desert city of Palmyra in neighboring Syria.