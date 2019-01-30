Register
05:29 GMT +330 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    'Welcome to Mosul'

    ‘Return to Mosul’: Contemporary Art Exhibition Opens at City’s Museum

    © AFP 2018 / Zaid AL-OBEIDI
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 10

    The museum suffered greatly during Daesh’s reign, with a large part of its collection either destroyed or trafficked. Nevertheless, the museum decided to turn to modern art instead.

    Mosul Museum, the second largest museum in Iraq, is hosting its first exhibit since the liberation of the city by Iraqi troops, Asharq Al-Awsat reports.

    During the Daesh occupation, much of its collection was either purposefully destroyed or trafficked in order to finance the group's operations. Much of the museum is still closed to the public, mostly because of security reasons, according to Zeid Saadallah, the director.

    ​Therefore, the museum has turned to modern art, the report says. The exhibit, entitled "Return to Mosul," features 29 different artists, whose works feature themes of home, return or conflict.

    "[The exhibit] is a proof that war didn't kill Mosul, and that, on the contrary, it's living a full-on renaissance," one of the visitors said.

    ​During its reign over the city, Daesh released numerous videos showing terrorists destroying priceless pre-Islamic art pieces, including, among other things, two imposing "lamassu" statues, Assyrian winged bulls with human faces.

    What was not destroyed was sold on the black market to finance the group's activities.

    ​In an attempt to restore the former glory of the collection, Mosul's artists and technicians turned to Google, 3D printer maker BQ and other organizations to create printed versions of the smashed pieces, Al-Awsat reports.

    ​Daesh also destroyed the Assyrian city of Nimrud, the ancient city of Hatra and the centuries-old desert city of Palmyra in neighboring Syria.

    Related:

    US Military Intervention Reduced Mosul to 'Hell' - Iraqi Fighter
    Iraq Resumes Production at Mosul Oil Field After Daesh Defeat - Oil Ministry
    Ex-Iraqi Commander Arrested for Handing Over Mosul to Daesh in 2014 – Reports
    'You Can Smell the Bodies in Rubble:'Angelina Jolie Visits Mosul, Iraq
    MSF Doing Everything to Ensure Mosul Unit Won't Be Threatened by Any Armed Actor
    Mosul's People Bury Their Dead in Desecrated Jewish Cemetery (PHOTO, VIDEO)
    I Buried My Dear Ones in My Own House - Mosul Resident (EXCLUSIVE VIDEO)
    Iraq's Mosul is a Minimal Problem in the View of Most Americans – Scholar
    Tags:
    art exhibition, Daesh, Mosul, Iraq
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Not Your Father's Jog: Underwear Run Along the Danube in Serbia
    Not Your Father's Jog: Underwear Run Along the Danube in Serbia
    Weathering the Twitterstorm
    Weathering the Twitterstorm
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse