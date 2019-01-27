Register
18:59 GMT +327 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Dead sea

    Israel Using Jordan Water Project to Keep Daesh, Iran Out of Region - Journo

    © Photo: Yuri Raysper
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    112

    The Red Sea-Dead Sea water project, a planned 200 km canal which would bring water from the Red Sea to a desalination centre in the Dead Sea port of Aqaba, Jordan, has been under consideration since 2013, but stalled by bureaucratic hurdles and diplomatic tensions. Recently, Tel Aviv signalled its willingness to move forward with the project.

    Tel Aviv's commitment of at least $1 billion to the water project, which will bring potable water to Jordan, Israel and Palestinian territories in the West Bank, is more political and strategic than it is economic, Haaretz contributor Ora Coren believes.

    According to the journalist, while the project "isn't vital for Israel's water economy and will incur unnecessary economic costs," it derives from "a strategic interest in maintaining a stable regime in Jordan," and preserving the 1994 peace treaty between Israel and Jordan which saw Amman becoming the second Arab country after Egypt to formally establish diplomatic ties with Tel Aviv.

    Planes are reflected in the facade of the Ramon International Airport after an inauguration ceremony for the new airport, just outside the southern Red Sea resort city of Eilat, Israel January 21, 2019.
    © REUTERS / Ronen Zvulun
    Jordan Accuses Israel of Violating Its Airspace Over New Airport Opening
    Coren suggested that the requirement for Israel to finance part of the project and then buy the water from a desalination plant to be built on the Jordanian side of the border is not sensible from an economic standpoint, with "the cost of this water [being] particularly high considering that Israel can desalinate at half the prospective cost."

    On the other hand, "the need to keep the stability of Jordanian King Abdullah's regime and prevent ISIS [Daesh]* or Iran from establishing control along what is Israel's longest border" seems like an overriding priority, the analyst added.

    Jordan, Israel and the Palestinian Authority signed the deal in 2013, with the pipeline's pumping station expected to pump tens of millions of cubic meters of water per year, half of this processed by a desalination plant by Jordan and Israel and the rest channelled into the Dead Sea to prevent the latter from drying up. As an added bonus, the project would also produce some 32 megawatts of power, but power usage by the desalination plant and pumping stations is expected to make it a net energy consumer.

    Tourists and local residents visit the Dead Sea beach, 34 miles (55 kilometers) southeast of Amman, Jordan, Friday, June 29, 2012
    © AP Photo / Mohammad Hannon
    Israel, Jordan Pursue $2 Billion Project to Pipe Water From Red Sea to Dead Sea
    In addition to economic considerations on the Israel side, the project has also been held back by diplomatic tensions between Israel and the Palestinian Authority, as well as Jordanian insistence that East Jerusalem is recognised as the capital of a future Palestinian state. The deal was pushed back further in 2017 after a security guard at the Israeli Embassy in Amman shot a Palestinian attacker and Jordanian bystander dead during a stabbing attack. Israel issued an apology over the incident last January following a probe.

    Earlier this month, Israeli regional cooperation minister Tzachi Hanegbi signalled Tel Aviv's readiness to move forward with the water project, pending cabinet approval.

    *A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.

    Related:

    Jordan Accuses Israel of Violating Its Airspace Over New Airport Opening
    Israel, Jordan Pursue $2 Billion Project to Pipe Water From Red Sea to Dead Sea
    Israel Up in Arms Over Jordan Minister Filmed Stepping on Its Flag
    Israel to Sell Gas to Egypt, Jordan and Plans to Go to EU Market - Energy Min.
    Tags:
    freshwater, canal, project, water, pipeline, geopolitics, Palestinian Territories, Israel, Jordan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 19 - 25 January
    This Week in Pictures: 19 - 25 January
    FAA: No Pay Zone
    FAA: No Pay Zone
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse