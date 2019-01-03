Register
15:14 GMT +303 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Tourists and local residents visit the Dead Sea beach, 34 miles (55 kilometers) southeast of Amman, Jordan, Friday, June 29, 2012

    Israel, Jordan Pursue $2 Billion Project to Pipe Water From Red Sea to Dead Sea

    © AP Photo / Mohammad Hannon
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 21

    The project was initiated back in 2013, but its implementation was hampered by political tensions pertaining to the Israeli-Palestinian peace deal and the killing of two Jordanians by an Israeli security guard at the embassy in Amman in 2017.

    Israel's Regional Cooperation Minister Tzachi Hanegbi has signalled the country's readiness to continue cooperating with Jordan on a project to supply water from the Red Sea to the Dead Sea.

    "The Red Sea-Dead Sea canal will enable Jordan to deal with its water troubles, allow us to work toward saving the Dead Sea from drying up, and most importantly strengthen the peace between us and an Arab state that maintains a peace agreement with Israel", Hanegbi was quoted by the Israeli news network Hadashot TV as saying.

    READ MORE: Israel Announces Reopening of Its Embassy in Jordan After Diplomatic Row Settled

    According to him, each country plan to allocate $40 million per year to the project for the next 25 years, in what would amount to a total sum of at least $2 billion.

    Hanegbi voiced hope that the Israeli cabinet would vote to approve the Red Sea-Dead Sea project, which aims to pipe water from the Red Sea to a desalination centre in the Jordanian port of Aqaba located 200 kilometres (125 miles) north of the Dead Sea, a salt lake bordered by Jordan to the east and Israel and the West Bank to the west.

    Earlier, Hanegbi described the project as something which he said is "important for regional cooperation", adding that "[Israeli] Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was convinced that peace has a price, and he agreed to it".

    READ MORE: Jordan King to Abandon Part of 1994 Peace Treaty With Israel on Land Lease

    Although a bilateral agreement on the project was signed back in 2013, its implementation was then stalled by bureaucratic and financing hurdles as well as diplomatic tensions between Israel and the Palestinian Authority over the peace deal.

    An aerial view taken on July 30, 2015 shows the Tamar Israeli gas-drill platform in the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of Israel
    © AFP 2018 / AHIKAM SERI
    Israel to Sell Gas to Egypt, Jordan and Plans to Go to EU Market - Energy Minister
    Jordan and Egypt are the only Arab countries to retain diplomatic ties with Tel Aviv, and among the few not to deny the existence of the state of Israel.

    After the 1994 bilateral peace agreement, Jordan became the second Arab country after Egypt to establish diplomatic relations with Israel. However, Amman maintains a hard line on the issue of East Jerusalem, which Jordanian King Abdullah II recently reiterated should be the capital of a future Palestinian state.

    Related:

    Israel Starts Gas Supplies to Jordan
    Israel Undermines Chances for Peace With Palestinians - Jordan's King
    Safe Zone: Russia Informs US, Jordan, Israel of Deploying Checkpoints in Syria
    Egypt, Palestine, Jordan Call for Recommencing Israel-Palestine Talks
    Tags:
    peace, security, implementation, agreement, project, Tzachi Hanegbi, Dead Sea, Red Sea, Jordan, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Frosty Magic: Fantastic Aerial Photos of Winter Wonders
    Frosty Magic: Fantastic Aerial Photos of Winter Wonders
    Home Alone: White House Edition
    Home Alone: White House Edition
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse