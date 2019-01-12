Turkey Gathers Military Vehicles Near Syrian Border – Reports

According to the Anadolu news agency, a new group of armored vehicles and other military vehicles have arrived in the province of Hatay bordering Syria.
On Friday, Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar reiterated that the country was preparing for this military operation, claiming that it would be launched "at the right time."
After a phone conversation with US President Donald Trump on December 14, Erdogan said that the start of the operation would be postponed. After the same phone call, Trump announced that US troops would be withdrawn from Syria.
