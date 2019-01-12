Turkey Gathers Military Vehicles Near Syrian Border – Reports

According to the Anadolu news agency, a new group of armored vehicles and other military vehicles have arrived in the province of Hatay bordering Syria.

READ MORE: US Withdrawal From Syria May Be Long, Bases Transfer Unlikely — Turkish Lawmaker

On Friday, Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar reiterated that the country was preparing for this military operation, claiming that it would be launched "at the right time."

© AP Photo / Turkish Defence Ministry Trump's Syria Pull-Out: US and Turkey on Thin Ice Over Kurds… Again

In early December, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that Turkey was ready to launch a military operation against Kurdish fighters on the eastern bank of the Euphrates River as well as in Syria's Manbij, located near the Turkish border if the United States did not remove the militia from there.

After a phone conversation with US President Donald Trump on December 14, Erdogan said that the start of the operation would be postponed. After the same phone call, Trump announced that US troops would be withdrawn from Syria.