Register
18:05 GMT +310 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    People gesture at a US military vehicle in Amuda province, northern Syria

    US Withdrawal From Syria May Be Long, Bases Transfer Unlikely - Turkish Lawmaker

    © REUTERS / Rodi Said
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The withdrawal of US troops from Syria may take longer and be at a lesser scale than expected, and the transfer of military bases to Turkey, something that Ankara is actively seeking, seems unlikely, a member of the Turkish parliament, Ozturk Yilmaz, told Sputnik on Thursday.

    "I think, first of all, [that the withdrawal of US troops from Syria] will take longer than is expected. Secondly, the number of troops might not be the same as what [US President Donald Trump] said — it might be not a total pullout, residual armed forces may remain in Syria. As to transfer of the US military bases to Turkey I give it a low chance," Yilmaz said.

    READ MORE: Pompeo Vows to Coordinate US Troops Pullout From Syria With Iraq — Baghdad

    Commenting on the chances of the United States taking back arms that it gave to the Syrian Kurds, another outcome sought by Ankara and discussed during Kalin's talks with Bolton, the lawmaker expressed little hope.

    "Regarding the arms provided by the US to Kurds, it would not be easy to collect them back because the arms have been already distributed. In recent history, it happened in Iraq when the US could not manage to recollect all of them. This will repeat in Syria as well. Maybe some heavy weapons could be collected if they are preserved in warehouses and controlled by the US, but the rest will not be easy to collect," Yilmaz said.

    Yilmaz highlighted that the issue of Syrian Kurds was not an easy matter to discuss because the United States had already invested in solidifying and strengthening the Democratic Union Party and People's Protection Units in Syria. If Washington accepted Turkey’s stance on the issue, this would signify the collapse of the former's mission in Syria, according to the lawmaker.

    As for the role of US pullout on Syrian settlement, Yilmaz noted that it would lead to the United States having a diminished role in the peace settlement process in Syria, as three ceasefire guarantor states — Russia, Turkey and Iran — would take centre stage. He noted, though, that it would be wrong to expect Washington to completely withdraw from the process.

    READ MORE: Trump Gives US Troops Four Months to Leave Syria Amid Criticism — Report

    "I think the possible Syrian settlement will be different because if there is no presence of the US army [on the ground], [Washington] would have little chance to influence all this political settlement — Russia, Turkey and Iran will be more dominant in the Syrian peace settlement. But we can’t say that the US will not play any role at the table," the lawmaker said.

    Recently, Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said that during his talks with US National Security Adviser John Bolton in Turkey, he discussed the future of US bases in Syria after US troops leave. According to Turkey's Hurriyet newspaper, Kalin asked the United States to transfer the bases to Turkey during the meeting.

    On 19 December, Trump declared victory over the Daesh* terrorist group in Syria and said he would withdraw the approximately 2,000 US troops currently deployed to the Middle Eastern country. The White House declined to offer a timeline for the withdrawal, while some US officials said that it may take from 60 to 100 days.

    *Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia

    The views and opinions expressed by the speaker do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    President Trump, First Lady Make Surprise Visit to US Troops in Iraq (PHOTOS)
    Mattis Wishes US Troops Merry Christmas, Tells Them to ‘Hold the Line’
    Ex-NATO Commander Questions Trump Rationale to Withdraw US Troops From Syria
    Tags:
    troops withdrawal, Ozturk Yilmaz, Syria, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    A Dancer in Front of a Dragon Snow Sculpture During a Pole Dancing Competition in China
    Magic of Winter: Stunning Ice and Snow Sculptures All Over the Globe
    Like Listening to a Brick Wall
    Like Listening to a Brick Wall
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse