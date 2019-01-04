Register
17:55 GMT +304 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Syrian government supporters wave Syrian, Iranian and Russian flags as they chant slogans against U.S. President Trump during demonstrations following a wave of U.S., British and French military strikes to punish President Bashar Assad for suspected chemical attack against civilians, in Damascus, Syria, Saturday, April 14, 2018

    Israeli Media: Tel Aviv Should Fear Trump's 'Carte Blanche' for Iran in Syria

    © AP Photo / Hassan Ammar
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 20

    Donald Trump again defended his decision to pull US forces out of Syria this week, telling a journalist that Iran "can frankly do whatever they want" in the war-torn country once the US leaves.

    The US president struck another blow to supporters of a permanent US presence in Syria on Wednesday, telling reporters that the country became a lost cause for the US "long ago," that "we don't want Syria," and that all Syria had to offer the US was "sand and death."

    Questioning sentiment previously expressed by members of his cabinet, including National Security Adviser John Bolton, about US forces staying in Syria until Iran and its allies had also drawn down their alleged presence in the country, Trump suggested that he frankly didn't care what Tehran did. "Iran is pulling (its) people out of Syria, but they can frankly do whatever they want there," he said.

    People gesture at a US military vehicle in Amuda province, northern Syria
    © REUTERS / Rodi Said
    'We Don't Want Syria': Trump Upholds US Exit From Country of 'Sand and Death'
    Trump's remarks made the front pages of Israeli newspapers on Thursday amid Tel Aviv's off-again on-again campaign in Syria against what it claims is an Iranian proxy war directed against Israel.

    Reacting to the US President's remarks, Haaretz contributor Zvi Bar'el wrote that they demonstrate that the US has effectively given Iran a "free hand" in Syria.

    This was particularly concerning for Israel, Bar'el warned, adding that what Tel Aviv "can understand from Trump's statement" is that it no longer has "American backing for its military operations in Syria".

    "Israel," the columnist stressed, "will also be unable to count on the US to mediate between it and Russia, or press Moscow to persuade Iran to remove its forces from Syria – or at least distance them from the Israeli border. In other words, anyone fighting in Syria is doing so on his own responsibility; America will merely watch from the sidelines", Bar'el wrote.

    Israel has carried out an extensive campaign of airstrikes in Syria over the last two years against what it claims is an Iranian military presence directed against Tel Aviv. Iran has denied claims that it has troops in the Arab Republic, and insisted that its presence is limited to military advisors assisting Syrian forces in their fight against terrorism.

    An Israeli Air Force F-16. File photo
    © AP Photo/ Str/HO
    Israeli Strikes on Syria Created Direct Threat to Two Passenger Planes – Russian MoD
    Israel halted operations in Syria in September after Syrian air defences responding to an Israeli attack accidentally shot down a Russian reconnaissance plane with 15 Russian servicemen on board, prompting Moscow to deploy S-300 air defence batteries to Syria. Israel resumed its attacks late last month, with the Russian Defence Ministry accusing the Israeli Air Force of brazenly threatening two passenger aircraft during a Christmas Day strike launched from Lebanese airspace.

    No Free Lunches

    In addition to the alleged threat to Israel's freedom of action in Syria, Bar'el argued that the US withdrawal from Syria and Turkey's ongoing conflict with Syria's Kurds actually serves Russia's long-term goal, "which is for the Assad regime to regain control over all of Syria."

    Ankara, the analyst noted, is interested in the same thing, and would prefer to see a united Syria without extensive autonomy for the Kurds. Accordingly, "to protect Turkey's interests over time, Erdogan will have to change his attitude toward Assad. He'll have to grit his teeth, recognise Assad as Syria's ruler and sign military agreements with him to ensure that the Kurds won't be able to set up an autonomous region and threaten Turkey from it," Bar'el suggested.

    Syrian Armed Forces Deployed Along Manbij Border, Aleppo Province, 30 December, 2018
    © Sputnik /
    ‘The Die is Cast’: Regional Powers Make Plans for After US Withdrawal from Syria
    "The only person who could guarantee such an agreement is Putin, and Putin doesn't give any free lunches," the columnist noted. Therefore, "Turkey's recognition of Assad and resumption of bilateral diplomatic relations is likely to be just the first step Russia will demand," the journalist speculated. 

    Moscow, according to Bar'el, is likely to "ask Ankara to help rebuild Syria and return the Syrian refugees living in Turkey," follow through with the S-400 air defence system deal, and possibly even "ask Turkey to sign a defence pact, which would void the country's NATO membership of any meaning."

    Related:

    Russia Conducts Humanitarian Operation in Syria's Aleppo - Reconciliation Center
    US Seeks to Prevent Turkey From 'Slaughtering' Kurds in Syria - Pompeo
    ‘The Die is Cast’: Regional Powers Make Plans for After US Withdrawal from Syria
    Is Trump Really Withdrawing US Troops From Syria?
    'We Don't Want Syria': Trump Upholds US Exit From Country of 'Sand and Death'
    Israel Wants to Intensify Intel, Ops Cooperation With US in Syria - Netanyahu
    Tags:
    geopolitics, analysis, Donald Trump, Iran, Israel, Syria, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Hot Girls, Chilly Image: ‘Snow Maidens’ From Around the World
    Hot Girls, Chilly Image: 'Snow Maidens' From Around the World
    Stocks Rot Following China’s Apple Boycott
    Stocks Rot Following China’s Apple Boycott
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse