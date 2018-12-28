WATCH IDF Use Liquid Cement to Seal Off Hezbollah Tunnel

The operation "Northern Shield", which started on 4 December, targeted the underground tunnels, allegedly dug by Hezbollah from Lebanese territory to Israel and used to smuggle arms and fighters across the border to conduct terror attacks.

The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) have published a video of an alleged Hezbollah tunnel being sealed off with the use of liquid cement. The substance was poured into the tunnel's exit on Israeli territory and spilled out of the hole in Lebanon, located between houses and a factory. The IDF claimed that it proves that the Lebanese government was responsible for the construction of the tunnels.

WATCH: We neutralized this attack tunnel dug from Lebanon into Israel by Hezbollah and poured cement into the openings on the Israeli side. The cement spilled out of the opening on the Lebanese side — revealing it was dug between homes and a factory. pic.twitter.com/KKXGIsqxW3 — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) December 27, 2018

"These pictures of the flowing cement will speak for themselves and show the Lebanese government under which Hezbollah operates", an IDF spokesman said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on 25 December that the aim of the operation "Northern Shield", was to destroy Hezbollah tunnels crossing the Israeli-Lebanese border underground. The operation has been in effect for three weeks, since 4 December.