Register
13:54 GMT +328 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Missiles streak across the Damascus skyline as the U.S. launches an attack on Syria targeting different parts of the capital, early Saturday, April 14, 2018. Syria's capital has been rocked by loud explosions that lit up the sky with heavy smoke as U.S. President Donald Trump announced airstrikes in retaliation for the country's alleged use of chemical weapons.

    Hebrew Media Outlet Claims Israeli Strikes Targeted Syrian Army Positions

    © AP Photo / Hassan Ammar
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 07

    An unnamed Israeli security official earlier told Reuters that the Israeli aircraft that conducted strikes in Syria had hit several Iranian storage and logistic targets.

    DEBKAfile, an Israeli military intelligence website, has cited “highly credible” US military sources as saying that the target of the Israeli air strikes on Tuesday night was the positions of the Syrian Arab Army, not Iranian forces or Hezbollah as earlier reported by media.

    READ MORE: Israeli Media Claims IDF Destroyed Iranian Weapons in Strike on Damascus

    The air raid is reported to have been carried out in two waves, and lasted 90 minutes, with the first round being conducted by F-16 fighter jets firing Delilah cruise missiles from Lebanese air space into Syria. The second stage was reportedly organised using F-35 stealth fighter jets after the F-16s failed to reach the targets.

    Israeli Air Force F-15 plane performs during a graduation ceremony for new pilots in the Hatzerim air force base near the city of Beersheba, Israel, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016
    © AP Photo / Ariel Schalit
    Israel's Attacks on Damascus Possible Due to US Support - Syrian Foreign Ministry
    The sources alleged that the Israeli government and top brass decided to “take advantage” of US President Donald Trump’s abrupt decision to withdraw American troops from Syria and Turkey’s potential military operation in the region.

    It was earlier reported by the Jerusalem Post citing Israeli news agency Nziv.net that the IAF conducted airstrikes on targets in the suburbs of Damascus, having destroyed an arms depot with Iranian weapons. In the meantime, Reuters cited an anonymous Israeli security official as saying that the Israeli jets hit a number of Iranian targets, including an ammunition depot.

    The Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported on Tuesday that Israeli military jets had fired missiles from Lebanese airspace, most of which were intercepted before reaching their targets. The hour-and-a-half attack left three Syrian servicemen injured and damaged an ammunition depot, according to the reports.

    READ MORE: Israeli Security Official Confirms Airstrikes on Iranian Targets in Syria

    Following the incident, the IDF tweeted that they had prevented “the establishment of Iranian military capabilities in Syria”:

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu earlier vowed to continue – and maybe even expand – operations in Syria to counter what he called Iran’s increasing military capabilities in the Arab Republic following Washington’s decision to withdraw from the Mideast country.

    Related:

    Syrian Foreign Ministry: Israel's Attacks on Damascus Possible Due to US Support
    Israeli Media Claims IDF Destroyed Iranian Weapons in Strike on Damascus
    WATCH Syrian Air Defences Intercept Missiles Near Damascus
    Syrian Air Defences Intercept Missiles Near Damascus - Reports
    Tags:
    arms depot, airstrikes, air raid, fighter jet, f-35, F-16, Israeli Air Force (IAF), Israel Defence Forces (IDF), Benjamin Netanyahu, United States, Syria, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Eastern Allure: Stunning Participants of Oriental International Beauty Pageant
    Eastern Allure: Stunning Participants of Oriental International Beauty Pageant
    Baby, It’s Borderless Outside
    Baby, It’s Borderless Outside
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse