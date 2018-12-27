Ex-Saudi Finance Minister Ibrahim al-Assaf Appointed Country's New FM - Reports

The Saudi king reshuffled the cabinet on Thursday, appointing former finance minister Ibrahim al-Assah the Kingdom's new foreign minister, Al-Arabiya reported.

At the same time, Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud relieved Adel Jubeir of his foreign minister post, appointing him minister of state for foreign affairs.

Additionally, the Arab broadcaster reported that the National Guard also has a new minister, with Abdullah bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz taking over the force.

The changes come as the Saudi king orders the formation of a new political and security council.

Earlier this year, the Saudi king reshuffled the cabinet, announcing the establishment of a Culture Ministry, naming Prince Bader bin Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Farhan Al Saud its chief. Moreover, he replaced Labour and Social Development Minister Ali bin Nasser Al-Ghafis with Ahmed bin Sulaiman bin Abdulaziz Al-Rajhi.