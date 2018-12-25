US Accuses Saudis of Helping Suspect in Hit-And-Run Attack on Teen Flee – Report

In the US, a 23-year-old has been charged with first-degree manslaughter, as well as a hit-and-run, reckless endangerment and reckless driving. If convicted, he could face at least 10 years behind bars.

The US Department of Homeland Security and Marshals Service has accused Riyadh of helping Saudi national Abdulrahman Sameer Noorah, who is charged with killing a teenager in an Oregon hit-and-run case, return to his home country in 2017, weeks before his trial, according to The Oregonian.

The newspaper cited law enforcement officials as saying that the Saudi government had allegedly issued Noorah an illicit passport, probably under a different name, and that he fled on board a private plane.

READ MORE: US Senators Submit Draft to Hold SA Crown Prince Responsible in Khashoggi Case

The Oregonian also referred to the Saudi consulate, which ostensibly helped Noorah pay his $100,000 bail to contribute to his release.

© Photo : Multnomah County Sheriff's Office and Holland Studio Abdulrahman Sameer Noorah and Fallon Smart

This summer, Riyadh reportedly told Homeland Security that Noorah had returned to Saudi Arabia in June 2017, but declined to provide additional details.

"We're going to do everything we can to get him back", Eric Wahlstrom, a supervisory deputy US marshal in Oregon, was quoted by The Oregonian as saying. The US and Saudi Arabia do not have an extradition treaty, which is why many are sceptical about Moorah being brought to US court.

READ MORE: Riyadh Rejects US Senate’s Position Blaming Saudi Crown Prince in Khashoggi Case

The lawyer of victim's family described the information that the Saudi government may have helped Noorah escape prosecution as "trauma on top of trauma".

"It begs the question: Why isn't the Saudi government respecting our justice system? It's reprehensible", Chris Larsen underscored.

23-year-old Noorah is accused of killing 15-year-old Fallon Smart, in Portland, Oregon, in August 2016. The fatal incident took place when the man was reportedly speeding his Lexus through a crossing at up to 60mph (96km/h).

READ MORE: US Sanctions 17 Saudis Including Crown Prince Top Aide Over Khashoggi Killing

The Noorah case comes after the US Senate blamed Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for ordering the killing of US-based Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi . On October 2, Khashoggi went missing after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

On October 26, the Saudi prosecutor general acknowledged that the journalist's murder was premeditated. However, Riyadh maintains that the killing had nothing to do with the Saudi royal family, describing it as a rogue operation.