Register
15:32 GMT +325 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Muhammad bin Salman Al Saud

    US Accuses Saudis of Helping Suspect in Hit-And-Run Attack on Teen Flee – Report

    © Sputnik/ Sergey Guneev
    World
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    In the US, a 23-year-old has been charged with first-degree manslaughter, as well as a hit-and-run, reckless endangerment and reckless driving. If convicted, he could face at least 10 years behind bars.

    The US Department of Homeland Security and Marshals Service has accused Riyadh of helping Saudi national Abdulrahman Sameer Noorah, who is charged with killing a teenager in an Oregon hit-and-run case, return to his home country in 2017, weeks before his trial, according to The Oregonian

    The newspaper cited law enforcement officials as saying that the Saudi government had allegedly issued Noorah an illicit passport, probably under a different name, and that he fled on board a private plane.

    READ MORE: US Senators Submit Draft to Hold SA Crown Prince Responsible in Khashoggi Case

    The Oregonian also referred to the Saudi consulate, which ostensibly helped Noorah pay his $100,000 bail to contribute to his release.

    Abdulrahman Sameer Noorah and Fallon Smart
    © Photo : Multnomah County Sheriff's Office and Holland Studio
    Abdulrahman Sameer Noorah and Fallon Smart

    This summer, Riyadh reportedly told Homeland Security that Noorah had returned to Saudi Arabia in June 2017, but declined to provide additional details. 

    "We're going to do everything we can to get him back", Eric Wahlstrom, a supervisory deputy US marshal in Oregon, was quoted by The Oregonian as saying. The US and Saudi Arabia do not have an extradition treaty, which is why many are sceptical about Moorah being brought to US court.

    READ MORE: Riyadh Rejects US Senate’s Position Blaming Saudi Crown Prince in Khashoggi Case

    The lawyer of victim's family described the information that the Saudi government may have helped Noorah escape prosecution as "trauma on top of trauma".

    "It begs the question: Why isn't the Saudi government respecting our justice system?  It's reprehensible", Chris Larsen underscored.

    23-year-old Noorah is accused of killing 15-year-old Fallon Smart, in Portland, Oregon, in August 2016. The fatal incident took place when the man was reportedly speeding his Lexus through a crossing at up to 60mph (96km/h).

    READ MORE: US Sanctions 17 Saudis Including Crown Prince Top Aide Over Khashoggi Killing

    People hold signs during a protest at the Embassy of Saudi Arabia about the disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018, in Washington.
    © AP Photo/ Jacquelyn Martin
    Pompeo: US Has No Direct Evidence Connecting Saudi Prince to Khashoggi Case
    The Noorah case comes after the US Senate blamed Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for ordering the killing of US-based Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi. On October 2, Khashoggi went missing after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

    On October 26, the Saudi prosecutor general acknowledged that the journalist's murder was premeditated. However, Riyadh maintains that the killing had nothing to do with the Saudi royal family, describing it as a rogue operation.

    Related:

    US Congress Urges Intel Chief to Disclose Intercepts of Saudi Khashoggi Plot
    Ex-US Energy Secretary Stops Advising on Saudi Megacity Due to Missing Khashoggi
    Saudi Embassy in US Calls Off National Day Event Amid Khashoggi Controversy
    Saudi Arabia Remains Important US Ally Amid Khashoggi Case - Official
    Tags:
    plane, passport, government, hit-and-run, trial, Jamal Khashoggi, United States, Saudi Arabia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Brides During Mass Wedding Ceremony in India
    Multiplying Happiness: Mass Wedding Ceremony in India (PHOTOS)
    Baby, It’s Borderless Outside
    Baby, It’s Borderless Outside
    Santa Claus - 2018
    Main Gift Giver
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse