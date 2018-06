MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud issued a slew of royal orders on Saturday appointing ministers of culture, Islamic affairs and labor.

In the decrees, carried by the SPA state news agency, the king announced the establishment of a Culture Ministry and named Prince Bader bin Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Farhan Al Saud as its chief.

He also replaced Labor and Social Development Minister Ali bin Nasser Al-Ghafis with Ahmed bin Sulaiman bin Abdulaziz Al-Rajhi.

Abdullatif bin Abdulaziz bin Abdulrahman Al Al-Sheikh was promoted to the post of Islamic affairs, call and guidance minister. Additionally, a board of directors was set up to oversee the holy city of Mecca and other shrines.