Register
10:47 GMT +320 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    This Saturday, April. 29, 2017 still taken from video, shows an American soldier standing on an armored vehicle in the northern village of Darbasiyah, Syria. U.S

    Trump Decision to Exit Syria Angers Lawmakers, Boosts Hope in Moscow

    © AP Photo / APTV
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    230

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Trump administration announced that the United States was bringing troops home from Syria to focus on the next phase of its campaign against the Daesh* terrorist group, creating uncertainty among US lawmakers while boosting spirits in Moscow over prospects for achieving a political settlement.

    US Exiting Syria

    White House spokesperson Sarah Sanders in a statement on Wednesday said that the Trump administration was withdrawing US troops from Syria to begin its next phase in the campaign against Daesh.

    A senior US administration official told reporters in a conference call that US President Donald Trump informed Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan about the withdrawal of US forces from Syria but the two leaders did not discuss the decision.

    The official also said despite the troop withdrawal the United States would not abandon efforts to counter Syrian President Bashar Assad and Iran.

    "We will continue to robustly employ the broader tools that we have across the government to try to affect the behaviour of the Assad regime, of his Iranian enablers", the official said on 19 December.

    Pentagon chief spokesperson Dana White confirmed that the pullout of US forces from Syria had begun, and stressed that the US-led coalition’s fight against Daesh is not over.

    READ MORE: Neocons Enraged by Withdrawal of US Troops From Syria

    Earlier on 19 December, Trump declared that the United States had defeated Daesh in Syria, adding that the terrorist group was the only reason that US troops were fighting in the Middle Eastern country during his presidency.

    About 2,000 US troops are currently deployed in Syria as part of a campaign to defeat Daesh.

    Russian Hopes for Political Solution

    Some 150 US Troops Arrive in Northeastern Syria - Kurdish Security Source
    © AFP 2018 / AHMAD AL-RUBAYE
    Russian FM: US Troops Withdrawal Enables Outlook for Syria Political Settlement
    Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday that the decision of the United States to withdraw its troops from Syria creates a real possibility for a political settlement in Syria.

    However, she added that Moscow would like to understand what the United States means by the "next phase" of its Syria campaign.

    Zakharova underscored that with the withdrawal of US troops, places like Al-Tanf and Rukban, which were located in the zone of deployment of the occupying troops and in the zone of support for the militants, regain hope and prospect for a peaceful settlement.

    The withdrawal of US troops in Syria would also help in the creation of the Syrian Constitutional Committee, Zakharova added.

    Zakharova recalled that US troops had been present in Syria illegally, without a corresponding invitation from the government of the republic and without any resolutions of the UN Security Council.

    READ MORE: French Ex-Minister: US Withdrawal From Syria a 'Victory for Syrian People'

    However, one Syrian lawmaker appeared sceptical about the US announcement. Syrian parliament member Ahmad Merhi told Sputnik that it is too early to tell if the United States will fully implement the decision to exit Syria.

    "We have to wait to see what is the background of this decision. Maybe Trump is trying to get more money from the Gulf world so we cannot say anything about this statement now because Trump changes his mind every day," Merhi said. "It’s too early to say if Trump’s decision will actually be implemented… No one trusts Trump, he is a big liar".

    Syrian Opposition, US Allies React

    A current member of the Syrian Negotiation Commission (SNC) and a member of the Political Committee of the National Coalition for Syrian Revolutionary and Opposition Forces (SOC) Hadi al-Bahra told Sputnik on 19 December that the United States made the decision to pull out its forces from Syria in full coordination with Turkey in order to avoid unintended clashes.

    "After Turkey patiently waited for a long time for the United States to deliver on the agreement for Manbij, at last, it found itself due to its own national security concerns in a position that it has to act military to secure its borders, and it did inform the United States about its planned operations", Hadi al-Bahra said. "In order not to complicate the situation and risk unintended clashes, the United States has decided to pull its troops out in full coordination with Turkey".

    Hadi al-Bahra added that coordinating the US troop pullout from Syria with Ankara will empower Turkey to have a stronger role within the Astana group.

    He added that Turkey has no ambitions in Syria and does not aspire to remain there after a political solution leading to the implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 2254 has been reached.

    READ MORE: Washington to Continue to Pressure Damascus, Tehran After US Troops Leave Syria

    A U.S. soldier, left, sits on an armored vehicle behind a sand barrier at a newly installed position near the tense front line between the U.S-backed Syrian Manbij Military Council and the Turkish-backed fighters, in Manbij, north Syria, Wednesday, April 4, 2018
    © AP Photo / Hussein Malla
    US, French Military Withdraw From Manbij Area in Northern Syria - SDF Source
    Russia and Turkey will have to play a stronger role in a political settlement of the Syrian conflict after US forces withdraw, Hadj al-Bahra said. Moreover, the US withdrawal will complicate the ongoing fight against Daesh and will add more pressure on Turkey and Russia to defeat the terrorist group, he said.

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement on Wednesday he would study assess the impact of the US exit from Syria on Israeli security.

    "This is, of course, an American decision. We will study its timetable, how it will be implemented and – of course – its implications for us", Netanyahu said in a press release. "In any case, we will take care to maintain the security of Israel and to defend ourselves in this area".

    Netanyahu said he had spoken earlier with Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who made it clear that they had "other ways of expressing their influence in the area."

    A Russian soldier stands guard near a Syrian national flag
    © REUTERS / Omar Sanadiki
    Turkey, Russia to Play Stronger Roles In Syria After US Troops Pullout - SNC
    The United Kingdom Foreign Office said the international coalition made huge progress in Syria and the war against IS should continue.

    A source close to the Arab-Kurdish formations of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) told Sputnik on Wednesday that US and French forces began to abandon their posts near the city of Manbij in northern Syria.

    According to the source, the French military also left a number of their positions in the Manbij area in the province of Aleppo and in Ayn Issa in the province of Raqqa.

    Hawks Upset

    Trump drew the ire triggered some hysteria from US hawkish lawmakers who were outraged with the decision. US Senator Marco Rubio said The Trump administration’s reported decision to withdraw all US troops from Syria threatens to embroil the United States and its allies in a much deadlier and potentially broader conflict in the Middle East.

    "What has been decided here could very well in the short term involve America’s disengagement from yet another entanglement, but I believe in the months and years to come will lead to a potentially broader engagement, which is much deadlier, much costlier and much more dangerous", Rubio said in a live video on Facebook.

    Fighters from the SDF. (File)
    © AP Photo / Syrian Democratic Forces
    US Pulling Out its Troops From Syria is 'Stab in the Back' - Kurdish Coalition
    Rubio said the US withdrawal may be seen by Israel and Sunni Muslim countries as an advantage to their biggest adversary, Iran. He added that the US withdrawal may lead to greater conflict in the region that could see US forces reengaging in the area in the future, Rubio said.

    The US withdrawal could also lead to a regional arms race and the prospect that both Egypt and Saudi Arabia will seek nuclear weapons to defend themselves amid a decline in American’s influence and willingness to protect the nation’s allies, Rubio added.

    READ MORE: 

    Russia and China will take advantage of perceived US weakness, Rubio said.

    "They will go into the region and pressure countries to align with them on foreign policy, economic policy, defence policy", Rubio said.

    Rubio called on Trump and his administration to reverse today’s decision.

    US Congressman Eliot Engel said the Trump administration’s decision lacks strategy and raises the question about how it plans to defeat IS. Engel claimed the Trump administration’s move to withdraw US troops from Syria will benefit America’s adversaries — in particular, Russia and Iran — that are trying to gain greater influence in the region.

    IDF soldiers in the Hebron area (File)
    CC BY 2.0 / Israel Defense Forces / Brother's Keeper Operation in Judea & Samaria
    Israel to Continue Combating Iran in Syria if US Forces Leave - Ambassador to UN
    Ranking Member of the Armed Services Committee Senator Jack Reed in a statement referred to Trump’s decision to withdraw forces from Syria as a betrayal of Kurdish allies who continue to fight IS in the region.

    Reed said the US withdrawal from Syria would bring security threats to Israel, Iraq, and Jordan that are crucial regional partners to the United States. In particular, Iran would likely take advantage of the withdrawal from Southeast Syria and use the land route to move weapons and personnel to attack Israel, he added.

    There were some back-handed compliments regarding Trump’s decision from some Democratic lawmakers. US Senator Chris Murphy said in a statement on Wednesday that although he supports the Trump administration's decision to remove troops from Syria, the United States will need to rejoin the diplomatic process in order to ensure humanitarian relief for the Syrian people.

    Murphy noted the number of US troops in Syria has always been too small to make any "decisive difference."

    On Friday, Erdogan said that Ankara was ready to launch an operation in the Syrian Manbij against the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) if the United States does not withdraw them from the area.

    Erdogan said Monday that Trump had approved of the prospective military operation that Ankara was planning to launch in Syria against Kurdish forces on the eastern bank of the Euphrates river in Syria. However, the US State Department has disputed that claim.

    READ MORE: US Started Returning Troops Home From Syria — White House

    Syria has been in a state of conflict since 2011, with numerous opposition groups and terrorist organizations fighting the Syrian Arab Army in an attempt to topple the government of Bashar Assad. Russia, along with Turkey and Iran, is one of the guarantor states of the Syrian ceasefire.

    The US-led coalition of more than 70 countries is conducting military operations against the Daesh terrorist group in Syria and Iraq. The coalition's operations in Iraq are conducted in cooperation with the Iraqi government, but those in Syria are not authorized by the Syrian government or the UN Security Council.

    *Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia

    The views and opinions expressed by the speakers do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik

    Related:

    UK Foreign Office: Daesh Will Remain a Threat in Syria
    Neocons Enraged by Withdrawal of US Troops From Syria
    Russian FM: US Troops Withdrawal Enables Outlook for Syria Political Settlement
    French Ex-Minister: US Withdrawal From Syria a 'Victory for Syrian People'
    Tags:
    military forces, withdrawal, Syria, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Top of the Class: The Most Popular Tourist Destinations in Russia
    Top of the Class: The Most Popular Tourist Destinations in Russia
    For-Profit Non-Profit: Trump Foundation Fizzles Out
    For-Profit Non-Profit: Trump Foundation Fizzles Out
    Santa Claus - 2018
    Main Gift Giver
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse