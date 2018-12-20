Register
    Armed men in uniform identified by Syrian Democratic forces as US special operations forces ride in the back of a pickup truck in the village of Fatisah in the northern Syrian province of Raqa on May 25, 2016

    French Ex-Minister: US Withdrawal From Syria a 'Victory for Syrian People'

    Middle East
    PARIS (Sputnik) - The US decision to withdraw troops from Syria is a victory for the Syrian people, army and their allies, including Russia and Iran, Thierry Mariani, France's ex-transport minister and former member of the National Assembly, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

    "First of all, this event is a victory for the Syrian people, the Syrian army, and all those who supported them on the ground – Russia and Iran," Mariani said.

    A U.S. soldier, left, sits on an armored vehicle behind a sand barrier at a newly installed position near the tense front line between the U.S-backed Syrian Manbij Military Council and the Turkish-backed fighters, in Manbij, north Syria, Wednesday, April 4, 2018
    US, French Military Withdraw From Manbij Area in Northern Syria - SDF Source
    According to Mariani, it is still too early to talk about the consequences of the US decision to withdraw its troops. The former minister noted that the situation of Idlib, the last insurgency stronghold in Syria, remained unresolved, stressing the need for peaceful solution.

    Earlier on Wednesday, US President Donald Trump declared that the United States had defeated the Daesh in Syria, adding that the terrorist group was the only reason that US troops were fighting in the Middle Eastern country during his presidency.

    White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said earlier in the day that US servicemen were returning home from their mission fighting the Daesh terrorist group in Syria.

    This Saturday, April. 29, 2017 still taken from video, shows an American soldier standing on an armored vehicle in the northern village of Darbasiyah, Syria.
    Washington to Continue to Pressure Damascus, Tehran After US Troops Leave Syria - Senior US Official
    She stressed that the United States was moving on to the next phase in its campaign in Syria and would continue to work with its allies to fight the radical group.

    The US-led coalition of more than 70 countries is conducting military operations against the IS in Syria and Iraq. The coalition's operations in Syria are not authorized by the Syrian government or the UN Security Council.

    Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia.

